WCR Southwest Riverside County

Hosted by

WCR Southwest Riverside County

About this event

The Derby Fashion Show: Runway for the Roses

35960 Rancho California Rd

Temecula, CA 92591, USA

Runway for the Roses Admission
$80
Runway for the Roses VIP Table of 10
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Runway for the Roses Event Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

 Includes 10 tickets (one table), Full page ad in program (inside cover), social media promo video, social media shout outs, 4 minutes of speaking time, pop up banner at the event (provided by sponsor), logo on big screen during the event, logo on table signage.

 

Runway for the Roses Champagne Sponsor
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

 Includes 3 tickets, half page ad in program, bar and table signage, social media promo video, social media shout outs, 2 minutes of speaking time, logo displayed on big screen.

Runway for the Roses Runway Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets, half page ad in program, logo on big screen during fashion show, social media promo video, social media shout outs.

 

Runway for the Roses Decorations Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets, social media promo video, quarter page ad in program, social media shouts outs, logo on table signage

Runway for the Roses Photo Booth Sponsor
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two tickets, logos on photo 360 video and/or photos, quarter page ad in program, social media shout out

 

Runway for the Roses Hat Contest Sponsor
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two tickets, judge hat contest, logos on hat contest photos, quarter page ad in program, social media shout out

 

Runway for the Roses Gold Sponsor
$500

Includes 1 ticket, social media shout out, ad in program

Runway for the Roses Program Ad
$100

Includes business card size ad in program. This option does not include a ticket.

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