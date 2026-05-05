The Derby Fashion Show: Runway for the Roses

About this event
Includes 10 tickets (one table), Full page ad in program (inside cover), social media promo video, social media shout outs, 4 minutes of speaking time, pop up banner at the event (provided by sponsor), logo on big screen during the event, logo on table signage.
Includes 3 tickets, half page ad in program, bar and table signage, social media promo video, social media shout outs, 2 minutes of speaking time, logo displayed on big screen.
Includes 2 tickets, half page ad in program, logo on big screen during fashion show, social media promo video, social media shout outs.
Includes 2 tickets, social media promo video, quarter page ad in program, social media shouts outs, logo on table signage
Includes two tickets, logos on photo 360 video and/or photos, quarter page ad in program, social media shout out
Includes two tickets, judge hat contest, logos on hat contest photos, quarter page ad in program, social media shout out
Includes 1 ticket, social media shout out, ad in program
Includes business card size ad in program. This option does not include a ticket.
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