Runway in the Cloud - The Fashion Tech Soirée

Hosted by
About this event
Can't make it in-person? We'll be live streaming these session(s):
- Fireside Chat w/ a Fashion Tech Innovator
- Fashion Tech Panel
Please note: This ticket is reserved for guests ages 21–30. Tailored for early-career innovators and emerging leaders
- Augmented Reality Immersion Experience
- Fashion Tech Panel
- Fashion Tech Hackathon Gallery Walk
- Sponsor Rooms
- Bites and Beverages
- Gift bag
- General Parking
- Augmented Reality Immersion Experience
- Fashion Tech Panel
- Fashion Tech Hackathon Gallery Walk
- Sponsor Rooms
- Bites and Beverages
- Gift bag
- General Parking
- 2 Experience Tickets
- Augmented Reality Immersion Experience
- Fashion Tech Panel
- Fashion Tech Hackathon Gallery Walk
- Sponsor Rooms
- Bites and Beverages
- Gift bag
- General Parking
1 Experience Ticket - everything included +
- VIP Early Access Reception
- Capsule Fashion Tech Showcase
- Fireside Chat with a Fashion Tech Innovator
-Lounge Access, Reserved Seating
- Valet Parking
2 Experience Tickets - everything included +
- VIP Early Access Reception
- Capsule Fashion Tech Showcase
- Fireside Chat with a Fashion Tech Innovator
-Lounge Access, Reserved
- Valet Parking
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!