Runway of Hope 2026

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About this event
Grants entry to the fashion show and includes an amazing swag bag, complimentary appetizers, beer, and wine.
● One (1) ticket to the event
● Name displayed on print invitations and event programs
● Name displayed on event outreach including emails, social media campaigns, and press materials
● Name on Yolo CASA website and event website
● Two (2) tickets to the event
● Name displayed on print invitations and event programs
● Name displayed on event outreach including emails, social media campaigns, and press materials
● Name on Yolo CASA website and event website
● Four (4) tickets to the event
● Name displayed on print invitations and event programs
● Name displayed on event outreach including emails, social media campaigns, and press materials
● Name on Yolo CASA website and event website, with link when available
● Four (4) tickets to the event
● Logo or name displayed on print invitations and event programs
● Name displayed on all event outreach including emails, social media
campaigns, and press materials
● Name on Yolo CASA website and event website, with link when available
● Six (6) tickets to the event
● Logo or name displayed on print invitations and event programs
● Logo or name displayed on all event outreach including emails, social media
campaigns, and press materials
● Logo or name on Yolo CASA website and event website, with link when available
● Verbal recognition by the Master of Ceremonies at the Fashion Show
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