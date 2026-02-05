Yolo County Court Appointed Special Advocate Program

Hosted by

Yolo County Court Appointed Special Advocate Program

About this event

Runway of Hope 2026

1059 Court St

Woodland, CA 95695, USA

General Admission
$125

Grants entry to the fashion show and includes an amazing swag bag, complimentary appetizers, beer, and wine.


Bronze Sponsor
$250

● One (1) ticket to the event

● Name displayed on print invitations and event programs

● Name displayed on event outreach including emails, social media campaigns, and press materials

● Name on Yolo CASA website and event website

Silver Sponsor
$500

● Two (2) tickets to the event

● Name displayed on print invitations and event programs

● Name displayed on event outreach including emails, social media campaigns, and press materials

● Name on Yolo CASA website and event website

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

● Four (4) tickets to the event

● Name displayed on print invitations and event programs

● Name displayed on event outreach including emails, social media campaigns, and press materials

● Name on Yolo CASA website and event website, with link when available

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

● Four (4) tickets to the event

● Logo or name displayed on print invitations and event programs

● Name displayed on all event outreach including emails, social media

campaigns, and press materials

● Name on Yolo CASA website and event website, with link when available

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

● Six (6) tickets to the event

● Logo or name displayed on print invitations and event programs

● Logo or name displayed on all event outreach including emails, social media

campaigns, and press materials

● Logo or name on Yolo CASA website and event website, with link when available

● Verbal recognition by the Master of Ceremonies at the Fashion Show

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