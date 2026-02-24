Matthew 25 AIDS Services, INC

Hosted by

Matthew 25 AIDS Services, INC

About this event

Sales closed

Runway Red Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2660 S Green St, Henderson, KY 42420, USA

Owensboro Pizza & Music item
Owensboro Pizza & Music
$50

Starting bid

Fetta Specialty Pizza: gift card $100.00
Owensboro Symphony: 2 tickets Total value = $144
2 Bottles Farmer & Frenchman Wine = $38

Total Value $282

Owensboro Date Night item
Owensboro Date Night
$20

Starting bid

Southern Lanes Bowling, 5 games = $28.75
Drake’s, $25 off a $50 purchase
Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots = $5

Total value: $58.75

Owensboro Sweet Tooth & Wine item
Owensboro Sweet Tooth & Wine
$30

Starting bid

Crumbl Cookie (Owensboro ONLY!: 24 cookies = $60
Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots = $5
2 Bottles Farmer & Frenchman Wine = $38

Total value: $103

Owensboro Dinner, Spa & Wine item
Owensboro Dinner, Spa & Wine
$40

Starting bid

Texas Roadhouse gift card = $50
Spirit Spa gift card with Shae = $60
Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots = $5

Total value: $115

Owensboro Art & Play Package item
Owensboro Art & Play Package
$50

Starting bid

Happy Art Studio gift certificate = $25

Brew Bridge Brewing & Escape Owensboro gift card = $50
Every Child and Artist wall art hanger = $65
Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots = $5

Total value: $145

Owensboro Dance Party item
Owensboro Dance Party
$125

Starting bid

Unicorn Palace Unicorn Dance Party (kid play/party space) gift certificate = $250
Halloween-theme gift basket: $50

Friday the 13th and Halloween actor photos, autographed
               Bride of Frankenstein t-shirt: 2XL
               Pennywise plastic cup
               Keep It Creep skeleton small plate
               Plastic trick or treat bowl

4x Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots = $5

Total value: $305

Owensboro Dog Boarding & Grooming item
Owensboro Dog Boarding & Grooming
$75

Starting bid

Meg’s Trim & Stay gift certificate & doggie basket = $200
               Gift voucher ($150): Pet boarding/doggie daycare; dog grooming
               Milk Bone Dipped Dog Treats ($5)
               Sugar Snout and Sprinkle Sweet toys ($6)
               Sprinkle Sweetie toy ($6)
               Milk Bone Minis ($12)
               Plastic tub
               Plastic bowl
               OWENBSORO, KY
Total value: $200

Spa & Wine Day item
Spa & Wine Day
$150

Starting bid

Spirit Spa: Total value: any permanent makeup gift certificate roughly $300
2x Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots = $10
2 Bottles Farmer & Frenchman Wine = $38

Total value: $348

 

Wine for 2 Experience & a Show item
Wine for 2 Experience & a Show
$75

Starting bid

Boucherie Winery: Total value: $125
Gift certificate for a “Night Out for Two”. Includes Wine tasting for 2, charcuterie board, 2 glasses of wine, bottle of wine to go

University of Evansville Theatre 2 season tickets= $100

Total value: $225

Boutique, Donuts & Wine OH MY item
Boutique, Donuts & Wine OH MY
$30

Starting bid

String’s Attached Boutique gift certificate = $25
Donut Bank gift card = $20
3 Bottles Farmer & Frenchman Wine = $57

Total value: $102

Piercing, Wine and Hair item
Piercing, Wine and Hair
$60

Starting bid

Pincushion Piercing gift certificate = $100
3 Bottles Farmer & Frenchman Wine = $57
Hair Alchemy gift certificate with Hollie Korb = $200

Total value: $357

Evansville Kid's Play Adventure item
Evansville Kid's Play Adventure
$20

Starting bid

Deep Blue Indoor Playground, 2 passes Total value = $40
CMOE/Children’s Museum of Evansville, 2 passes = $30

Total value: $70

Evansville Downtown Dinner & Show item
Evansville Downtown Dinner & Show
$40

Starting bid

Robert’s by the River restaurant gift card = $45
Evansville Philharmonic, 2 single tickets, use by 4/24/26 = $91

Total value: $136

 

Casino Hotel & Dinner item
Casino Hotel & Dinner
$100

Starting bid

Bally’s Evansville; 1 night in hotel for two; $60 dinner gift card = $200
              

Evansville Smile item
Evansville Smile
$60

Starting bid

Gutterjuunk Tooth Gems gift certificate = $200

 

Evansville Dance & Dinner item
Evansville Dance & Dinner
$40

Starting bid

Ballet Indiana: 4 tickets to “Cinderella”, May 9 &10, 2026  $100
Azzip Pizza gift card: $30
Fetta Pizza: Free garlic bread knots

Total value: $135

 

Evansville Kids Dance & Zoo item
Evansville Kids Dance & Zoo
$40

Starting bid

Ballet Indiana, 4 tickets to Cinderella, May 9 & 10, 2026 = $100
Mesker Park Zoo, 4 tickets = $42

Total value: $142

 

Evansville Kids Dance & Golf item
Evansville Kids Dance & Golf
$40

Starting bid

Ballet Indiana, 4 tickets, May 9 & 10, 2026 = $100
Walther’s Mini Golf, 10 games of mini-golf = $50

Total value: $150

Golf Experience item
Golf Experience
$250

Starting bid

Sultan’s Run

4 free rounds of golf with $25 purchase of food & beverage gift card
Holder of the gift certificate gets 1 free round of golf AND a golf cart

Monday-Thursday OR after 2:00 PM Eastern Friday-Sunday

Total value: $540

Santa Clause, Indiana Experience item
Santa Clause, Indiana Experience
$75

Starting bid

St. Benedict’s Brew Works or Santa Claus Brewing gift certificate = $25
Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, 2 tickets = $136
2 general admission passes at $68 each
Will print out certificate… winner needs to fill out online

Michter's Whiskey Set item
Michter's Whiskey Set
$50

Starting bid

Michter’s Small Batch Bourbon
Michter’s Unblended American Whiskey
Michter’s Straight Rye

Total value: $133

Blue Bolt Bottled in Bond Bourbon item
Blue Bolt Bottled in Bond Bourbon
$20

Starting bid

Blue Bolt Spirits’ Mission is to honor the culture and achievements of the Marine Corps by providing premium spirits that celebrates their legacy. Blue Bolt 249 Bottled in Bond Bourbon is aged at least 4 years and is bottled at 100 proof. This bottle meets the strict standards set by the federal government with the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897

Total value:$65

Keeper’s Heart Irish + American Whiskey item
Keeper’s Heart Irish + American Whiskey
$10

Starting bid

Early American distillers tended to come from Ireland and Scotland. Keeper’s Heart is a tribute to that history. This bottle is a highly unique blend of American bourbon and Irish whiskey.

Total value: $45

Moon Drops Distillery Set item
Moon Drops Distillery Set
$50

Starting bid

Moon Drops Distillery Set

Moon Drops Distillery is located in Indianapolis and pays tribute to the Indianapolis Pacers with this limited edition set.

Total value: $185


Katie Hargis Illustrate item
Katie Hargis Illustrate
$15

Starting bid

Box of notecards with artwork by Katie Hargis Illustrate
Framed painting of Henderson fountain from Katie Hargis Illustrate

Framed painting of I love Henderson sign

Total value: $50

 

Willystock: The Future is Now Part III item
Willystock: The Future is Now Part III
$50

Starting bid

Two weekend passes to the Willystock: The Future is Now Part III music festival at Gnome Gardens in Marengo, Indiana, June 4-6, 2026.

Total value: $200

Martial Arts Classes item
Martial Arts Classes
$10

Starting bid

One free month of Confidence Course at Master Brice’s Martial Arts in Evansville, IN.

Total value: $59

Vegan Cookies item
Vegan Cookies
$10

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a dozen cookies from All Things Nice Vegan Bakery in Owensboro, KY.

Total value: $40

Jewelry, Books & Records item
Jewelry, Books & Records
$40

Starting bid

$75 gift card to Glory of Eden Jewelry in Owensboro
$50 gift certificate to Displace Books in Owensboro, vendor of new and used books and records
2 certificates for a free order of garlic bread knots at Fetta Specialty Pizza in Owensboro

Total value: $135

 

The Whole Home Refillery Set item
The Whole Home Refillery Set
$20

Starting bid

Mozi Wash Laundry Detergent
Bamboo dish scraper
LH Candle Co. Indigo Citrus Concentrated Mop Soap
Healthy Gourmet Kitchen Sugar-free Garden Veggie Dip
Healthy Gourmet Kitchen Sugar & Dairy-free Southwest Ranch Dressing Mix

Total value: $75

Forgotten Frock Jewelry item
Forgotten Frock Jewelry
$10

Starting bid

Forgotten Frock bracelet and earings
Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots

Total value: $50

Spooky Art Work item
Spooky Art Work
$10

Starting bid

4 spooky-themed artwork posters

Total value: $80

Half Day Tattoo Session item
Half Day Tattoo Session
$100

Starting bid

Half-day tattoo session at Nine Circles Tattoo w/ Austin Wingfield
Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots

Total value: $500

Sweet Pea's Gift Basket item
Sweet Pea's Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Pappyland book
Bourbon State of Mind wooden coasters
Blackberry Bourbon Smash Slushie Mix
Swig Life insulated stainless steel tumbler
Tyler Candle Co. Diva Laundry Detergent
Sweet Peas Gift Shop $25 gift certificate

Total value: $153

Sparkle and Smoke item
Sparkle and Smoke
$30

Starting bid

3 carwash passes to Sparkle Brite Car Wash in Owensboro: $34 each
$50 gift card to 423 Smokehouse BBQ in St. Petersburg, Indiana

Total value: $152

Movies & Garlic bread in Owensboro item
Movies & Garlic bread in Owensboro
$5

Starting bid

3 regular admission movie passes to Malco Theatres in Owensboro
1 free order of garlic breadknots at Fetta Specialty Pizza in Owensboro

 

Total value: $50

 

Legacy Touch Jewelry item
Legacy Touch Jewelry
$25

Starting bid

$200 gift certificate for personalized keepsake jewelry from Legacy Touch Jewelry sponsored by Haley McGinnis Funeral Home in Owensboro.

Value $200


Piercing and Art item
Piercing and Art
$40

Starting bid

Piercing and art

Colorful skull painting from local artist
$150 gift certificate from Richard Holt at Evil Twins Piercing Studio in Evansville

Total value: $200

Movies and Dinner item
Movies and Dinner
$40

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate to The Miller House in Owensboro
10 movie passes to Showplace Cinemas
“Bourbon” wooden cutout

Total value: $170

Jewelry & Art item
Jewelry & Art
$20

Starting bid

Bracelet from Jackie Blue Handmade
Butterfly wall art

Total value: $100

Date Night Basket item
Date Night Basket
$20

Starting bid

1 box of Lemonheads,1 box of Resse’s pieces, 1 box of Hot Tamales, 2 boxes of pop secret popcorn, 2 bags of Flips Pretzels

1 Gibbs Blanket, 1 Gibbs Duffle Bag, 15.00 Domino’s Gift card, 10.00 Sonic Gift Card

2 10.00 Starbucks Gift Card, 10.00 Wendys Gift Card, 10.00 Jersey Mike Gift Card

1 Date Night Kit Valued at $100

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