Runway Red Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Fetta Specialty Pizza: gift card $100.00
Owensboro Symphony: 2 tickets Total value = $144
2 Bottles Farmer & Frenchman Wine = $38
Total Value $282
Starting bid
Southern Lanes Bowling, 5 games = $28.75
Drake’s, $25 off a $50 purchase
Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots = $5
Total value: $58.75
Starting bid
Crumbl Cookie (Owensboro ONLY!: 24 cookies = $60
Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots = $5
2 Bottles Farmer & Frenchman Wine = $38
Total value: $103
Starting bid
Texas Roadhouse gift card = $50
Spirit Spa gift card with Shae = $60
Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots = $5
Total value: $115
Starting bid
Happy Art Studio gift certificate = $25
Brew Bridge Brewing & Escape Owensboro gift card = $50
Every Child and Artist wall art hanger = $65
Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots = $5
Total value: $145
Starting bid
Unicorn Palace Unicorn Dance Party (kid play/party space) gift certificate = $250
Halloween-theme gift basket: $50
Friday the 13th and Halloween actor photos, autographed
Bride of Frankenstein t-shirt: 2XL
Pennywise plastic cup
Keep It Creep skeleton small plate
Plastic trick or treat bowl
4x Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots = $5
Total value: $305
Starting bid
Meg’s Trim & Stay gift certificate & doggie basket = $200
Gift voucher ($150): Pet boarding/doggie daycare; dog grooming
Milk Bone Dipped Dog Treats ($5)
Sugar Snout and Sprinkle Sweet toys ($6)
Sprinkle Sweetie toy ($6)
Milk Bone Minis ($12)
Plastic tub
Plastic bowl
OWENBSORO, KY
Total value: $200
Starting bid
Spirit Spa: Total value: any permanent makeup gift certificate roughly $300
2x Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots = $10
2 Bottles Farmer & Frenchman Wine = $38
Total value: $348
Starting bid
Boucherie Winery: Total value: $125
Gift certificate for a “Night Out for Two”. Includes Wine tasting for 2, charcuterie board, 2 glasses of wine, bottle of wine to go
University of Evansville Theatre 2 season tickets= $100
Total value: $225
Starting bid
String’s Attached Boutique gift certificate = $25
Donut Bank gift card = $20
3 Bottles Farmer & Frenchman Wine = $57
Total value: $102
Starting bid
Pincushion Piercing gift certificate = $100
3 Bottles Farmer & Frenchman Wine = $57
Hair Alchemy gift certificate with Hollie Korb = $200
Total value: $357
Starting bid
Deep Blue Indoor Playground, 2 passes Total value = $40
CMOE/Children’s Museum of Evansville, 2 passes = $30
Total value: $70
Starting bid
Robert’s by the River restaurant gift card = $45
Evansville Philharmonic, 2 single tickets, use by 4/24/26 = $91
Total value: $136
Starting bid
Bally’s Evansville; 1 night in hotel for two; $60 dinner gift card = $200
Starting bid
Gutterjuunk Tooth Gems gift certificate = $200
Starting bid
Ballet Indiana: 4 tickets to “Cinderella”, May 9 &10, 2026 $100
Azzip Pizza gift card: $30
Fetta Pizza: Free garlic bread knots
Total value: $135
Starting bid
Ballet Indiana, 4 tickets to Cinderella, May 9 & 10, 2026 = $100
Mesker Park Zoo, 4 tickets = $42
Total value: $142
Starting bid
Ballet Indiana, 4 tickets, May 9 & 10, 2026 = $100
Walther’s Mini Golf, 10 games of mini-golf = $50
Total value: $150
Starting bid
Sultan’s Run
4 free rounds of golf with $25 purchase of food & beverage gift card
Holder of the gift certificate gets 1 free round of golf AND a golf cart
Monday-Thursday OR after 2:00 PM Eastern Friday-Sunday
Total value: $540
Starting bid
St. Benedict’s Brew Works or Santa Claus Brewing gift certificate = $25
Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, 2 tickets = $136
2 general admission passes at $68 each
Will print out certificate… winner needs to fill out online
Starting bid
Michter’s Small Batch Bourbon
Michter’s Unblended American Whiskey
Michter’s Straight Rye
Total value: $133
Starting bid
Blue Bolt Spirits’ Mission is to honor the culture and achievements of the Marine Corps by providing premium spirits that celebrates their legacy. Blue Bolt 249 Bottled in Bond Bourbon is aged at least 4 years and is bottled at 100 proof. This bottle meets the strict standards set by the federal government with the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897
Total value:$65
Starting bid
Early American distillers tended to come from Ireland and Scotland. Keeper’s Heart is a tribute to that history. This bottle is a highly unique blend of American bourbon and Irish whiskey.
Total value: $45
Starting bid
Moon Drops Distillery Set
Moon Drops Distillery is located in Indianapolis and pays tribute to the Indianapolis Pacers with this limited edition set.
Total value: $185
Starting bid
Box of notecards with artwork by Katie Hargis Illustrate
Framed painting of Henderson fountain from Katie Hargis Illustrate
Framed painting of I love Henderson sign
Total value: $50
Starting bid
Two weekend passes to the Willystock: The Future is Now Part III music festival at Gnome Gardens in Marengo, Indiana, June 4-6, 2026.
Total value: $200
Starting bid
One free month of Confidence Course at Master Brice’s Martial Arts in Evansville, IN.
Total value: $59
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a dozen cookies from All Things Nice Vegan Bakery in Owensboro, KY.
Total value: $40
Starting bid
$75 gift card to Glory of Eden Jewelry in Owensboro
$50 gift certificate to Displace Books in Owensboro, vendor of new and used books and records
2 certificates for a free order of garlic bread knots at Fetta Specialty Pizza in Owensboro
Total value: $135
Starting bid
Mozi Wash Laundry Detergent
Bamboo dish scraper
LH Candle Co. Indigo Citrus Concentrated Mop Soap
Healthy Gourmet Kitchen Sugar-free Garden Veggie Dip
Healthy Gourmet Kitchen Sugar & Dairy-free Southwest Ranch Dressing Mix
Total value: $75
Starting bid
Forgotten Frock bracelet and earings
Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots
Total value: $50
Starting bid
4 spooky-themed artwork posters
Total value: $80
Starting bid
Half-day tattoo session at Nine Circles Tattoo w/ Austin Wingfield
Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots
Total value: $500
Starting bid
Pappyland book
Bourbon State of Mind wooden coasters
Blackberry Bourbon Smash Slushie Mix
Swig Life insulated stainless steel tumbler
Tyler Candle Co. Diva Laundry Detergent
Sweet Peas Gift Shop $25 gift certificate
Total value: $153
Starting bid
3 carwash passes to Sparkle Brite Car Wash in Owensboro: $34 each
$50 gift card to 423 Smokehouse BBQ in St. Petersburg, Indiana
Total value: $152
Starting bid
3 regular admission movie passes to Malco Theatres in Owensboro
1 free order of garlic breadknots at Fetta Specialty Pizza in Owensboro
Total value: $50
Starting bid
$200 gift certificate for personalized keepsake jewelry from Legacy Touch Jewelry sponsored by Haley McGinnis Funeral Home in Owensboro.
Value $200
Starting bid
Piercing and art
Colorful skull painting from local artist
$150 gift certificate from Richard Holt at Evil Twins Piercing Studio in Evansville
Total value: $200
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate to The Miller House in Owensboro
10 movie passes to Showplace Cinemas
“Bourbon” wooden cutout
Total value: $170
Starting bid
Bracelet from Jackie Blue Handmade
Butterfly wall art
Total value: $100
Starting bid
1 box of Lemonheads,1 box of Resse’s pieces, 1 box of Hot Tamales, 2 boxes of pop secret popcorn, 2 bags of Flips Pretzels
1 Gibbs Blanket, 1 Gibbs Duffle Bag, 15.00 Domino’s Gift card, 10.00 Sonic Gift Card
2 10.00 Starbucks Gift Card, 10.00 Wendys Gift Card, 10.00 Jersey Mike Gift Card
1 Date Night Kit Valued at $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!