Hosted by

Second Bloom of Chatham

About this event

Runway to Renewal: A Second Bloom of Chatham Luncheon & Fashion Show

1192 U.S. Hwy 64 West Business

Pittsboro, NC 27312, USA

General Admission
$125

Enjoy an inspiring afternoon at Runway to Renewal, including a seated luncheon, access to our signature fashion show featuring curated looks from the Second Bloom Thrift Shop, and the opportunity to engage with a community committed to supporting survivors in Chatham County.

Table Reservation (10 Guests)
$1,150
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserve a full table for ten guests and enjoy an inspiring and memorable experience at Runway to Renewal.

Lavender Legacy Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Premier recognition in event advertising and publicity
  • VIP table with 10 event tickets
  • Exclusive event speaking opportunity
  • Premium logo placement in program materials
  • Multiple on-stage recognitions
  • 8 social media features



Iris Impact Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Recognition in event advertising and publicity
  • Premiere seating with 6 event tickets
  • Name/logo in program materials
  • 1 event mention
  • 6 social media features
Clematis Champion Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Directly supports individuals in our community

  • Recognition in event advertising and publicity
  • Name/logo in program materials
  • Social media thank-you
  • 4 event tickets
Hyacinth Advocate Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Recognition in event advertising and publicity
  • Name/logo in program materials
  • 2 event tickets
Tulip Friend of Second Bloom
$500
  • Recognition & program listing
Add a donation for Second Bloom of Chatham

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!