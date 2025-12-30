Rush University PA Program Annual Silent Auction - Benefiting Almost Home Kids

Explore Chicago beyond the usual sights with this fun and flavorful experience. This package includes a copy of 500 Hidden Secrets of Chicago, a guide packed with lesser-known landmarks, neighborhoods, and local favorites.

Also included is a $100 gift certificate toward any Chicago Food Tours walking tour, featuring generous tastings from specialty food shops and local eateries across the city. Choose from popular tours like Iconic Foods of Chicago, West Loop, Chinatown, Bloody Mary Brunch, or Tacos & Tequila. Tours are led by expert local guides and the gift certificate never expires, allowing you to pick the perfect date and route. Perfect for food lovers, explorers, and anyone who loves uncovering the city’s hidden treasures.