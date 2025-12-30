Rush University PA Program Annual Silent Auction - Benefiting Almost Home Kids

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Explore Chicago beyond the usual sights with this fun and flavorful experience. This package includes a copy of 500 Hidden Secrets of Chicago, a guide packed with lesser-known landmarks, neighborhoods, and local favorites.
Also included is a $100 gift certificate toward any Chicago Food Tours walking tour, featuring generous tastings from specialty food shops and local eateries across the city. Choose from popular tours like Iconic Foods of Chicago, West Loop, Chinatown, Bloody Mary Brunch, or Tacos & Tequila. Tours are led by expert local guides and the gift certificate never expires, allowing you to pick the perfect date and route. Perfect for food lovers, explorers, and anyone who loves uncovering the city’s hidden treasures.
Starting bid
Escape to Northern Michigan with a relaxing one-night stay at America’s Best Value Inn, conveniently located just 40 minutes south of Mackinac Island—an ideal stop while visiting the island or exploring the surrounding area. This package includes a one-night stay in a Superior Room, complete with an in-room jacuzzi for added comfort and relaxation. Guests will also enjoy complimentary breakfast, and the hotel’s pet-friendly accommodations make this a great option for travelers bringing along a furry companion. The hotel gift voucher is valued at $140, is valid until June 15, 2026, and is subject to availability and specific dates. Perfect for a weekend getaway, road trip stop, or Northern Michigan adventure, this cozy stay offers comfort, convenience, and a great location.
Starting bid
Enjoy a unique overnight escape with The Study at University of Chicago with a one (1) night stay in a Deluxe Room, a boutique hotel located on campus in Hyde Park that reflects the culture, creativity, and energy of the university and surrounding neighborhood. Pair your relaxing getaway with a $125 gift certificate to SŌRE Wellness for Advanced Red Light Therapy, designed to support skin rejuvenation, reduce inflammation, enhance muscle recovery, and provide targeted pain relief using near-infrared light technology.
Reservations for The Study must be made by emailing [email protected] or calling (773) 643-1600. Gift certificate must be referenced when booking and presented at check-in with taxes not included. Red Light Therapy certificate may be used for one week of treatments (valued at $75) or one month of treatments (valued at $150). Subject to availability.
Starting bid
Prioritize self-care and mindful movement with this refreshing wellness bundle designed for balance, strength, and relaxation. This package includes a one-month unlimited yoga gift card to Bare Feet Wellness, a welcoming yoga studio offering dynamic Power Yoga and Vinyasa-style classes. With unlimited access for a full month, the recipient can explore a variety of energizing, breath-driven classes suited for all experience levels. To complete the experience, this bundle also includes a yoga mat, perfect for studio sessions or home practice, along with a sleek Simple Modern water bottle to stay hydrated before, during, and after class. Ideal for yoga enthusiasts or anyone looking to reset their wellness routine, this bundle offers everything needed to roll out the mat, find your flow, and focus on self care.
Starting bid
Get your heart pumping with a Barry’s Bootcamp 5-Class Pass, valid for five high-intensity fitness classes at Barry’s Bootcamp. Known for its signature workout that combines treadmill intervals and strength training, Barry’s delivers an energizing, full-body experience set to motivating music and led by expert instructors. Classes are designed to improve strength, endurance, and overall fitness, making this package perfect for both beginners looking for a challenge and seasoned fitness enthusiasts. This pass can be used at participating Barry’s Bootcamp locations, including Chicago studios, and is a great way to experience one of the city’s most popular boutique fitness brands.
Starting bid
Get started with indoor climbing at Brooklyn Boulders West Loop with this beginner-friendly experience that includes one Learn the Ropes class plus a one-week membership. The two-hour Learn the Ropes class covers the fundamentals of top-rope climbing and belaying, providing hands-on instruction to help you feel confident and safe on the wall. After completing the class, enjoy one full week of membership access to explore the gym, including climbing areas and fitness spaces. This package is perfect for first-time climbers or anyone looking to try a fun, challenging workout in one of Chicago’s most popular climbing gyms. Advance booking is required, and the certificate must be redeemed by March 30, 2026. Located in the West Loop, this is a great experience for active individuals, couples, or anyone looking to try something new.
Starting bid
Upgrade your next game night with this fun and family-friendly Game Night Bundle, featuring a $25 Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria gift card, Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition – Glow in the Dark Box, and Tales Vol. 1, a storytelling party game perfect for groups. Enjoy iconic Chicago deep-dish pizza from Lou Malnati’s, redeemable for dine-in, takeout, online, or app orders at any location. Then keep the entertainment going with Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition, designed with age-appropriate humor and glow-in-the-dark cards, plus Tales Vol. 1, a creative storytelling game that encourages imagination, laughter, and connection. This bundle is perfect for family game nights, gatherings with friends, or anyone who loves great food and engaging games—a guaranteed crowd-pleaser with Chicago flavor.
Starting bid
Explore the stories, design, and innovation behind one of the world’s most iconic cities with four (4) exhibit admission passes to the Chicago Architecture Center (CAC). Located along the Chicago River, the CAC offers immersive exhibits that showcase Chicago’s architectural history, urban planning, and the people who shaped the city’s skyline. Highlights include detailed scale models, interactive displays, and engaging storytelling that make architecture accessible and fascinating for all ages. This experience is perfect for locals, visitors, families, and anyone who loves design, history, or Chicago culture. A great opportunity to discover the city from a new perspective while enjoying one of Chicago’s most celebrated cultural institutions.
Starting bid
Own a piece of Chicago Bears history with this NFL-authentic football signed by DJ Moore, one of the Bears’ standout wide receivers. This collectible item is perfect for die-hard Bears fans, sports collectors, or anyone looking for a unique piece of memorabilia to display at home or in the office. Whether showcased in a display case or added to a growing collection, this signed football celebrates Chicago football pride and makes a memorable keepsake for fans of all ages.
Starting bid
Cheer on Chicago Fire FC with four (4) Club Level tickets to a 2026 MLS regular season home match. Enjoy premium seating with excellent views and exclusive amenities—perfect for sports fans, group outings, or a memorable Chicago night out. Tickets are valid for 2026 regular season matches only. Excludes International Friendlies, marquee games, and Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF. Game date is subject to availability and must be redeemed at least two weeks in advance. If Club Level seats are unavailable, best available seating will be provided.
Starting bid
Set sail for a fun and unforgettable experience with a pair of tickets to an upcoming Chicago Party Boat cruise. Enjoy lively music, a vibrant atmosphere, and stunning views of the Chicago skyline while cruising along the waters of Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. Perfect for a date night, celebration, or night out with friends, Chicago Party Boat cruises offer a high-energy experience that combines sightseeing with a party vibe. Cruise options vary by date and availability, making each outing unique. This experience is ideal for anyone looking to enjoy Chicago from the water while dancing, relaxing, and taking in iconic city views.
Starting bid
Cheer on Chicago’s professional women’s soccer team with four (4) North Goal tickets to a 2026 Chicago Stars FC regular season home match. The game will be played at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, offering an exciting, family friendly atmosphere and great views of the action. These tickets are valid for one regular-season home match and are subject to availability. Advance redemption is required at least 72 hours prior to kickoff, and this certificate must be exchanged for tickets before match day. Perfect for sports fans, families, or anyone looking to enjoy a fun day supporting Chicago Stars FC and women’s professional soccer.
Starting bid
Cheer on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field with this exciting fan bundle, featuring four (4) Lower Level tickets to a select Monday Friday White Sox home game during the April or May 2026 regular season, plus a White Sox unisex baseball cap to complete your game-day look. These Lower Level seats offer great views of the action and an unforgettable ballpark experience for families, friends, or fellow fans. Tickets are valid for select weekday home games (excluding Opening Day and Premier Game dates) and must be redeemed online. Ticket vouchers can be redeemed beginning March 25, 2026, and must be used by May 31, 2026. Perfect for baseball fans looking to enjoy a classic Chicago sports experience—this bundle delivers both game-day excitement and team pride.
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate mind, body, and beauty experience with this premium self-care bundle. Enjoy luxurious spa services at milk + honey, offering massage therapy, facials, body treatments, and more. Then head to Drybar, known for its signature blowouts and polished styles, to finish the look with a fresh, confidence-boosting hair experience. Complete your wellness journey with a three-month Nervous System Reset Series from Suvarna Chiropractic, designed to restore balance, relieve stress, and support whole-body health.
Includes a $165 gift certificate to milk + honey (redeemable at any location; never expires; not redeemable for cash; not replaceable if lost or stolen), plus a Complimentary Nervous System Reset Series from Suvarna Chiropractic, which includes one chiropractic adjustment per month, one massage therapy session per month, and one acupuncture session per month for three months. Series consists of one visit per month and may be scheduled at the recipient’s convenience
Starting bid
Enjoy an engaging night of live performance with two (2) tickets to any production at City Lit Theater Company, a beloved Chicago theater known for its intimate setting and thought-provoking storytelling. Located in the Edgewater neighborhood, City Lit specializes in contemporary plays, literary adaptations, and works that spark conversation and connection. With this gift certificate, the recipient may choose from any City Lit production, offering flexibility to select the performance and date that best fits their schedule. Whether you’re a longtime theatergoer or discovering Chicago’s vibrant performing arts scene for the first time, this experience promises a memorable evening of culture and creativity. A perfect night out for couples, friends, or theater lovers of all kinds
Starting bid
Strengthen, lengthen, and move with confidence with one month of unlimited classes at Club Pilates Chicago. Pilates is a low-impact, full-body workout that challenges your core while improving flexibility, coordination, posture, and lean muscle tone, all while being gentle on the joints. This certificate is redeemable at multiple Club Pilates locations across Chicago, including Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Logan Square, North Center, Ravenswood, River North, South Loop, West Loop, and Wicker Park. Classes are led by certified instructors and are suitable for a wide range of fitness levels, making this an excellent option for both beginners and experienced practitioners. The certificate must be redeemed by January 30, 2027, offering plenty of flexibility to fit your schedule. Perfect for anyone looking to improve strength, mobility, and overall wellness.
Starting bid
Upgrade your daily coffee routine with Nespresso, known for delivering barista-quality coffee at the touch of a button. Nespresso machines are designed to create rich, smooth espresso and coffee using precision-brewed capsules, offering café-style drinks from the comfort of home. Perfect for busy mornings or relaxed weekends, this experience makes it easy to enjoy consistently great coffee with minimal effort. Ideal for coffee lovers, home baristas, or anyone looking to elevate their at-home beverage routine. A sleek and practical addition to any kitchen or office.
Starting bid
Indulge in an elevated wine experience with a Lux Wine Tasting for four (4) at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, where handcrafted wines and contemporary dining come together to delight the senses. This complimentary tasting invites your group to sample some of Cooper’s Hawk’s most prestigious and exclusive wines, thoughtfully curated to showcase the winery’s finest selections. The experience takes place in Cooper’s Hawk’s Napa-style Tasting Room and includes a gourmet chocolate truffle, adding a sweet finishing touch to an already memorable outing. The certificate is valid at any Cooper’s Hawk location, with no tasting reservation required (tasting room only). Dinner reservations are recommended should you wish to continue the evening with a meal. Valued at $68, this experience is perfect for wine lovers, friends, or couples looking for a refined yet approachable tasting experience. A wonderful way to sip, savor, and celebrate together.
Starting bid
Indulge in an unforgettable luxury escape at The Langham, Chicago—an iconic five-star hotel located along the Chicago River in the heart of downtown, just steps from the Magnificent Mile, Millennium Park, and world-class dining and shopping. The Langham offers the perfect blend of relaxation and urban sophistication. Enjoy a one (1) night stay in a Deluxe King Room with complimentary Club Lounge access for two (2) guests, providing an elevated hospitality experience with added comfort and exclusivity.
Reservations must be made by calling (312) 923-9988 or emailing [email protected] and quoting voucher reference number. Voucher is valid from January 1, 2026 through January 31, 2027. Advance booking required; cancellations within 24 hours render the voucher void.
Starting bid
Take your adventure to new heights with a Small Group Guided Climbing Session at First Ascent Climbing & Fitness, a premier climbing and fitness community with multiple Chicagoland locations. Designed for climbers of all experience levels, this guided experience is perfect for beginners or anyone looking to build confidence on the wall. This package includes one hour with an expert climbing guide, followed by a second hour to explore the gym independently, plus all necessary climbing gear. The session is valid for a small group of up to six (6) participants, making it a fun and active outing for friends, families, or team-building experiences. With world-class climbing terrain and a welcoming, community-driven environment, this experience delivers excitement, instruction, and unforgettable fun.
Starting bid
Step into comfort and performance with a $50 Fleet Feet Chicago gift card, perfect for runners, walkers, and anyone living an active lifestyle. Fleet Feet is known for its expert shoe fittings, high-quality running and walking shoes, and a wide selection of apparel and accessories designed to keep you moving comfortably and safely. Whether you’re training for a race, starting a new fitness routine, or simply upgrading your everyday footwear, this gift card can be used toward in-store purchases at Fleet Feet Chicago locations. A great option for athletes of all levels—or anyone who values comfort, support, and quality gear.
Starting bid
Enjoy a classic Chicago dining experience with a $100 gift card to Formento’s Italian Restaurant, a beloved spot known for its old school Italian comfort food and warm hospitality. Located in the West Loop, Formento’s serves up timeless favorites alongside seasonal dishes in a welcoming, neighborhood atmosphere. Perfect for a date night, celebratory dinner, or special night out, this gift card can be used toward food and drinks for a memorable Italian meal in one of Chicago’s most popular dining districts. A great pick for food lovers and anyone who appreciates a well-executed Italian dining experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable dining experience at Galit, a Michelin-starred Middle Eastern restaurant in Chicago known for its warm hospitality, bold flavors, and beautifully crafted dishes. Galit offers a refined yet welcoming atmosphere, featuring seasonal ingredients and thoughtfully prepared plates inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine. This $100 e-gift card can be used toward food and beverages, making it perfect for a special night out, date night, or celebratory meal. A must-have experience for food lovers and anyone looking to enjoy one of Chicago’s most acclaimed dining destinations.
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect night in (or out) with this Chicago-inspired entertainment bundle, featuring Garrett Popcorn Shops treats paired with a $50 Rooftop Cinema Club voucher. Snack on a family tin of Garrett Mix popcorn, along with additional retail bags, featuring Garrett’s iconic combination of caramel and cheese popcorn—an unmistakable Chicago favorite. Then plan a memorable movie night with a $50 voucher to Rooftop Cinema Club, redeemable toward any U.S.-based rooftop screening. Rooftop Cinema Club offers an elevated open-air movie experience with skyline views, wireless headphones, and curated films. The Rooftop Cinema Club voucher does not expire, making this bundle a flexible and fun option for movie lovers, couples, or friends looking to enjoy great snacks and a unique night out.
Starting bid
Raise a glass to one of Chicago’s most iconic breweries with this exclusive Goose Island Beer Co. experience. This package includes a guided brewery tour for four (4), offering an inside look at Goose Island’s brewing process, rich history, and role in shaping Chicago’s craft beer scene — all capped off with beer tastings during the tour. In addition to the tour, this bundle features a Goose Island swag bag and branded merchandise, perfect for showing off your love for craft beer long after the experience ends. From brewery storytelling to fresh pours and collectible gear, this package delivers the full Goose Island experience. Ideal for beer enthusiasts, Chicago locals, or anyone looking for a fun and flavorful group outing, this experience blends education, tastings, and exclusive merch for a memorable day at the brewery.
Starting bid
Indulge in the effortless elegance and versatile jewelry designs of Gorjana Gift Card—perfect for layering, everyday style, and meaningful gifting! Gorjana is a contemporary jewelry brand known for its timeless yet modern pieces, from delicate gold-plated necklaces and bracelets to rings, earrings, and more designed to mix, match, and wear every day.This item includes a $150 gift card redeemable at Gorjana’s stores and online, allowing the lucky bidder to choose stylish jewelry that fits their personal taste or find the perfect present for someone special. Please note: The gift card will expire on 10/30/26, so plan a shopping trip or online order accordingly! Whether you’re refreshing your own collection or gifting a friend something beautiful, this card opens the door to jewelry that’s easy to wear, easy to love, and made for everyday life.
Starting bid
Explore one of Chicago’s most iconic and immersive museums with this pair of General Admission tickets to the Museum of Science and Industry! The museum offers hands-on exhibits, interactive science experiences, and fascinating displays suitable for visitors of all ages. With these tickets, you and a guest can wander through a world of discovery, including: awe-inspiring permanent exhibitions on physics, technology, and natural science; opportunities to learn through interactive & family-friendly displays; and special installations that spark curiosity and exploration! Perfect for a day trip, family outing, or fun date idea, this general admission package opens the door to a full day of education and adventure at one of Chicago’s signature cultural institutions.
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a delightful Sweet Tooth Package featuring indulgent desserts from two beloved Chicago favorites. Enjoy an assortment of housemade confections valued at $50 from Katherine Anne Confections, known for their handcrafted chocolates, caramels, marshmallows, and other gourmet sweets made with high-quality ingredients and seasonal flavors. This package also includes a Nothing Bundt Cakes “Bundt Tower” from Nothing Bundt Cakes Lincoln Park, featuring their signature moist Bundt cakes topped with rich cream cheese frosting. Fresh pickup required. Perfect for dessert lovers, celebrations, or a thoughtful gift, this sweet bundle is sure to satisfy any craving!
Starting bid
Get ready to soar through the treetops with a thrilling 9-line zipline tour at Lake Geneva Zipline & Adventures! This unforgettable experience includes access to 5 sky bridges and 4 spiral staircases, combining breathtaking views with adrenaline-filled fun. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or a first-time flyer, this fully guided tour delivers excitement, nature, and unforgettable memories. The winning bidder will receive a promo code good for one Full Zipline Tour—a $120 value. Please note: the recipient is responsible for any taxes or reservation costs beyond the ticket price. Participants must be between 70–250 lbs, at least 4 feet tall, and wear closed toe shoes. Participants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Promo code expires 12/31/2027.
Starting bid
Get ready to dance! Enjoy two $90 gift certificates to Latin Rhythms, one of Chicago’s premier Latin dance studios. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced dancer, Latin Rhythms offers high-energy classes in Salsa, Bachata, and more—led by passionate and skilled instructors in a welcoming environment. Perfect for a fun date night, group outing, or solo adventure into the world of Latin dance, this package allows you to experience the rhythm, movement, and community that make Latin Rhythms a Chicago favorite. Certificates can be redeemed toward any class or package, making this a flexible and exciting way to try something new.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an unforgettable dining experience at Aba, one of Chicago’s most celebrated restaurants, located in the heart of the Fulton Market District. This package includes three $50 gift cards to be used at Aba, known for its delicious Mediterranean-inspired menu, upscale ambiance, and rooftop patio. Enjoy fresh, flavorful dishes ranging from whipped feta and short rib hummus to wood-fired entrees, paired with a curated selection of wines and handcrafted cocktails. Whether it’s a date night, group dinner, or solo indulgence, Aba offers the perfect setting for a memorable meal. Gift cards can be used together or separately for any occasion.
Starting bid
Enjoy a vibrant culinary experience at Gus Sip & Dip, one of the newest concepts from Lettuce Entertain You. Located in the heart of the city, Gus offers a playful menu of bold, Mediterranean-inspired small plates, crave-worthy dips, and a creative cocktail list designed to keep you coming back. This package includes four $25 gift cards, perfect for a lively night out with friends, a fun date night, or a solo treat. Whether you're sipping a signature drink at the bar or dipping into their colorful mezze platters, Gus Sip & Dip delivers flavor, flair, and fun. Gift cards may be used together or separately.
Starting bid
Unleash your creativity with a $100 gift certificate toward any class or workshop at the renowned Lillstreet Art Center in Chicago. Known for its welcoming community and expert instructors, Lillstreet offers classes for all levels in ceramics, painting, drawing, metalsmithing, textiles, photography, and more. This certificate can be redeemed through their website, by phone, or in person, and expires on February 1, 2027. Whether you're a seasoned artist or looking to try something new, this is your chance to dive into a hands-on creative experience in a vibrant studio setting. Let your imagination run wild!
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night of theatre at Chicago’s award-winning Lookingglass Theatre Company with two tickets to their upcoming production of White Rooster, running March 5 – April 12, 2026. Known for their imaginative storytelling and unique performances, Lookingglass promises a powerful and thought-provoking experience. To redeem, contact the box office via phone or email. Seating is not guaranteed until the reservation is made and confirmed. This offer is valid only for this production and cannot be used for opening night, press, or special performances. Not valid for the final week of the run. Tickets are not redeemable for cash or credit and are subject to availability. Don’t miss this chance to experience one of Chicago’s most iconic theatre companies!
Starting bid
Enjoy a craft beverage experience from start to finish with this curated Sip & Savor Bundle. Start off with a mixed case of beer and branded glassware from Marz Brewery – a Chicago favorite known for its inventive and small-batch brews (valued at $75). Then take your bartending game up a notch with a Mixology Kit (valued at $25) that includes the essential bar tools for shaking, stirring, and sipping in style. Whether you're hosting friends or experimenting solo, this kit pairs perfectly with the included. Mocktail and Cocktail Mixers (valued at $15) to create drinks for every palate. Perfect for a night in or your next get-together.
Starting bid
Cheer on the Wildcats with four (4) complimentary tickets to the Northwestern Women’s Basketball game vs. Illinois on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 2:00 PM, hosted at the iconic Welsh-Ryan Arena. This is a great opportunity to enjoy high-energy college basketball and support women’s athletics in one of the Big Ten's premier venues. This certificate is non-transferable and valid only for the game listed above.
Starting bid
Discover the power of low-impact, high-intensity workouts with this 10-Class Pack from Pure Barre West Loop. Pure Barre offers a unique total body workout focused on small, isometric movements that lift, tone, and burn. Perfect for all fitness levels, each class is designed to strengthen your core, improve flexibility, and build long, lean muscles. Whether you're new to barre or a seasoned pro, this package provides the perfect opportunity to prioritize self-care and feel stronger — both mentally and physically. Take time for yourself, feel the burn, and embrace the barre lifestyle.
Starting bid
Enjoy a magical evening under the stars at one of the country’s most beloved outdoor music venues with complimentary lawn tickets to a classical performance at Ravinia Festival. This certificate grants admission for two guests to select classical concerts during the 2024– 2025 season. The prize winner must contact the Ravinia Box Office to receive an updated list of eligible performances. Tickets are subject to availability and may not be redeemed for sold-out shows or those excluded from the list, regardless of artist or genre. Bring a blanket, a picnic basket, and experience world-class music in a one-of-a-kind setting.
Starting bid
Kick things off at Revolution Brewing, where you’ll enjoy a $50 gift card valid for in-person Taproom purchases or pickup orders placed by phone. You’ll also take home a Revolution swag tote filled with branded merch — including two glasses, two koozies, and a mystery item to keep the fun going.
Then step into Avondale Bowl, a vintage-inspired bowling alley in the heart of the Avondale neighborhood. With eight classic wood lanes, hand-scored games, and a nostalgic retro vibe, it’s the perfect spot for a relaxed and memorable outing with friends or family.
Starting bid
Set yourself—or a student you know—up for success with this all-in-one survival kit featuring study fuel, comfort, and campus pride. This bundle includes a Rush University Bookstore drawstring tote bag and ceramic coffee mug ($60 value), perfect for toting essentials and sipping in style. Fuel your long study sessions with a $15 Taco Bell gift card and a premium Dark Matter Coffee package ($40 value), known for its bold flavor and local Chicago roots. Whether you're powering through finals or just need a pick-me-up, this bundle has everything to keep you going.
Starting bid
Treat yourself and five friends to a luxurious self-care outing at the Scratch Goods Mask Bar, located in Chicago’s vibrant West Loop. This interactive, BYOB skincare experience features a 60-minute guided ritual using their best-selling, handmade products. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or a relaxing day out, this experience can be booked at your convenience. Dates are generally available two months in advance and bookings can be made directly through their website. Rejuvenate your skin and enjoy a unique, fun, and relaxing group experience!
Starting bid
Experience Chicago like never before with four (4) timed general admission tickets to Skydeck Chicago, located on the 103rd floor of the iconic Willis Tower. From the tallest observatory in the United States, you'll take in breathtaking views of the city and four surrounding states. This immersive experience also highlights the rich history and architectural legacy of Chicago—perfect for both tourists and locals. Guests of all ages will enjoy the interactive exhibits and unforgettable views from The Ledge. Advance reservations are required. Blackout dates and hours may apply based on season and availability. Tickets are valid through July 31, 2026
Starting bid
Achieve glowing, youthful-looking skin from head to toe with a one (1) year Complexion Treatment Plan at LA TAN. This comprehensive plan includes hydration and lifting treatments designed to nourish the skin and provide anti-aging benefits for the entire body. Perfect for anyone looking to enhance skin tone, improve firmness, and maintain a radiant complexion year-round.
Valid for a one-year Complexion Treatment Plan including hydration and lifting services. Subject to availability. Other restrictions may apply.
Starting bid
Treat yourself and up to five friends to an evening of discovery at one of Vin Chicago’s popular Sneak Preview Wine Tastings. Held monthly at their Chicago location—typically on the first Wednesday—this experience includes samples of over 30 wines from around the world, expertly curated by Vin Chicago’s knowledgeable staff. This certificate covers admission for six guests (normally $10 per person) and offers the perfect chance to explore new varietals, learn about wine, and enjoy an elegant night out. Raise your glass and bid on this one-ofa-kind tasting experience!
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable night out with this exclusive Lucky Strike Entertainment package! Enjoy 2 hours of bowling for up to 10 guests, with shoe rentals included — perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or just a fun night with friends.
With upscale lanes, lively music, and a vibrant atmosphere, Lucky Strike offers a high-energy entertainment experience in the heart of the city. Whether you're a seasoned bowler or just in it for the vibes, this package guarantees strikes, laughs, and lasting memories.
Starting bid
Find your flow with one month of unlimited yoga at Zen Yoga Garage, a vibrant and welcoming studio located in Chicago. Whether you're a beginner or seasoned yogi, their wide range of classes—from vinyasa and restorative to hot yoga—offers something for everyone. Enjoy expert instruction, a supportive community, and a calming space to build strength, flexibility, and peace of mind. This gift certificate is perfect for jumpstarting your wellness routine or deepening your current practice.
Starting bid
Level up your fitness with this 5-class pack from Shred415, a high-intensity interval training studio that combines treadmill and strength training in a motivating group environment. Whether you're new to Shred or a returning fan, this is your chance to sweat, shred, and push your limits!
This certificate is valid for five total classes at any participating Shred415 location and expires on 2/1/2027, giving you plenty of time to jumpstart your fitness journey on your schedule.
Starting bid
Enjoy a hilarious night of live comedy at The Annoyance with one (1) pair of tickets to a comedy show of your choice. Known for its bold, inventive, and laugh-out-loud performances, The Annoyance is a staple of Chicago’s comedy scene, featuring improv, sketch, stand-up, and original productions from both emerging and established performers.
This certificate is valid for two (2) tickets valued at $25.00 each (total value $50.00) and is perfect for a fun date night, night out with a friend, or comedy lover looking to experience one of Chicago’s most iconic comedy theaters. Advance reservations are required, and show selection is subject to availability. Blackout dates or restrictions may apply
Starting bid
Boost your fitness routine and recovery with this wellness-focused bundle. Enjoy a two (2) month all-access individual membership to Chicago Athletic Clubs, providing access to seven neighborhood locations with state-of-the-art equipment, group classes, and certified trainers. Pair your workouts with a $125 gift certificate to SŌRE Wellness for Advanced Red Light Therapy, designed to support skin rejuvenation, reduce inflammation, enhance muscle recovery, and provide targeted pain relief using near-infrared light technology.
CAC membership is valid for an individual, cannot be exchanged for other club services, has no cash value, and expires May 1, 2026. Locations include Bucktown, Evanston, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Lincoln Square, West Loop, and Wicker Park. Red Light Therapy certificate may be used for one week of treatments (valued at $75) or one month of treatments (valued at $150). Subject to availability.
Starting bid
Enjoy an elevated dining experience with a Chef’s Tasting Dinner for four (4), complete with thoughtfully paired beverages, at any participating Ballyhoo Hospitality location. Indulge in a beautifully crafted, chef-driven menu at one of Chicago’s premier restaurant groups, known for its diverse concepts and exceptional cuisine—perfect for a special occasion or memorable night out.
Valid for one Chef’s Tasting Dinner for four (4). Redeem on or before February 21, 2027. Valid Sunday–Thursday; blackout dates apply on major holidays. Not for resale and has no cash value. Booking must be made through Ballyhoo Hospitality’s Donations Team (via QR code) and at least one week in advance. Locations include: DeNucci’s (Lincoln Park & Highland Park), Gemini (Lincoln Park), Old Pueblo Cantina (Lincoln Park), Coda di Volpe (Southport Corridor), Jackman & Co. (Glenview), Pomeroy (Winnetka), Zenzi Den (Glenview), and Sophia Steak (Lake Forest & Wilmette).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!