Rush University PA Program Silent Auction

Capture timeless memories through a $600 gift certificate toward an in-studio portrait experience at David Sutton Photography. Specializing in portrait photography with pets, David Sutton will create stunning, personalized images that showcase the bond between you and your beloved animal companion. Whether it's a playful shot or a serene moment, these portraits will preserve the special connection you share with your pet for years to come! Expires on 4/1/25
Chicago Athletic Club
Unlock your fitness potential with a 2-month all-access membership to any Chicago Athletic Club location! Can be used at any of Chicago Athletic Club locations in Lincoln Park, West Loop, Lakeview East, Lincoln Square, Wicker Park, Bucktown, and Evanston. Certificate expires August 1, 2025.
Midtown Athletic Hotel - One Night Stay
Enjoy a one-night stay at the exclusive Midtown Athletic Hotel in Chicago, a premier destination for luxury and wellness. This boutique hotel offers modern accommodations, world-class fitness amenities, and a relaxing atmosphere. The stay is valid for a Standard King or Double Queen Room and must be redeemed between October and April.
The offer expires on January 18, 2026, and blackout dates may apply.
Spavia Relax Package - WEST LOOP
Unwind and relax with a 1 hour Essential Signature Massage and a Signature Classic Facial at Spavia West Loop!
Valued at $278.
Expires 12.31.25
Spavia Relax Package - LINCOLN PARK
Unwind and relax with a 1 hour Essential Signature Massage and a Signature Classic Facial at Spavia Lincoln Park!
Valued at $278.
Expires 12.31.25
