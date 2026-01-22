Rusk Athletic Booster Club

Rusk Athletic Booster Club

Rusk Athletic Booster Club Clay Shoot 2026

19105 County Road 4235 Frankston

Tx 75763

Take Flight Title Sponsor
$5,000

*Exclusive industry rights for sponsorships

*Three complimentary teams

*Logo on all promotional & printed materials

*Logo on banner at the event

*Sign at shooting station

*Recognition as official sponsor of one quarter during every Rusk Eagle home football game

*Banner ad on Rusk Athletic Website and App for one year

*Full page ad in the 2026 Rusk Eagle Football program

Soar Sponsor
$1,500

*Two Complimentary Teams

*Logo on all promotional and printed materials

*Logo on banner at the event

*Sign at shooting station

*Half page ad in the 2026 Rusk Eagle Football Program

Eagle Sponsor
$750

*One complimentary team

*Logo on all promotional and printed materials

*Logo on banner at the event

*Quarter page ad in the 2026 Rusk Eagle Football program

