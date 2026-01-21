R.U.S.K. Recovery Unity Service in the Keys / Annual Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until May 9, 2027
This YEARLY donation Helps offset the cost of Coffee, Toilet paper, Soap, Paper Plates, (consumables), and Utility cost(s) like Water, Sewer and Electricity for the R.U.S.K. clubhouse facilities. **NOTE: Selecting this YEARLY Membership type will debit your payment method ONCE and you be reminded towards the end of your Membership year if you would like to re-UP your Membership for an additional year. (this is a popular option)
Renews monthly
This MONTHLY donation Helps offset the cost of Coffee, Toilet paper, Soap, Paper Plates, (consumables), and Utility cost(s) like Water, Sewer and Electricity for the R.U.S.K. clubhouse facilities. **NOTE: Selecting this MONTHLY Membership type will debit your payment method you monthly until you choose to Cancel your membership.
Valid until May 9, 2027
This is an Internal Database Updater ONLY. Please do not Select. We are using this to correct new entries to the Zeffy Member Database.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!