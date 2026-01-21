R.U.S.K. Recovery Unity Service in the Keys / Annual Membership

This YEARLY donation Helps offset the cost of Coffee, Toilet paper, Soap, Paper Plates, (consumables), and Utility cost(s) like Water, Sewer and Electricity for the R.U.S.K. clubhouse facilities. **NOTE: Selecting this YEARLY Membership type will debit your payment method ONCE and you be reminded towards the end of your Membership year if you would like to re-UP your Membership for an additional year. (this is a popular option)