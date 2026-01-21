R.U.S.K. Recovery Unity Service in the Keys

Offered by

R.U.S.K. Recovery Unity Service in the Keys

About the memberships

R.U.S.K. Recovery Unity Service in the Keys / Annual Membership

R.U.S.K. Yearly Suggested Membership donation:
$100

Valid until May 9, 2027

This YEARLY donation Helps offset the cost of Coffee, Toilet paper, Soap, Paper Plates, (consumables), and Utility cost(s) like Water, Sewer and Electricity for the R.U.S.K. clubhouse facilities. **NOTE: Selecting this YEARLY Membership type will debit your payment method ONCE and you be reminded towards the end of your Membership year if you would like to re-UP your Membership for an additional year. (this is a popular option)

R.U.S.K. Recovery Unity Service in the Keys / Monthly
$10

Renews monthly

This MONTHLY donation Helps offset the cost of Coffee, Toilet paper, Soap, Paper Plates, (consumables), and Utility cost(s) like Water, Sewer and Electricity for the R.U.S.K. clubhouse facilities. **NOTE: Selecting this MONTHLY Membership type will debit your payment method you monthly until you choose to Cancel your membership.

This is an Internal Database Updater Please Do NOT Select.
Free

Valid until May 9, 2027

This is an Internal Database Updater ONLY. Please do not Select. We are using this to correct new entries to the Zeffy Member Database.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!