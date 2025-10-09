Rusk Education Foundation's Silent Auction

216 S Main St, Rusk, TX 75785, USA
Rusk Women's Cener is donating a gift voucher for a 3D/4D pregnancy ultrasound.
Beautiful Hollis set from AlyBee's. $130.00 value
Enjoy a great youth hunt experience! No experience or gear required. Everything will be provided. Sponsored by James Sanchez.
Beautiful Pearl bracelet donated by Lisa Ivey
Beautiful Chisel Necklace
Muddy Dove bucket and Muddy Swivel Chair combo donated by Chad Linder.
Chair is 360 degree swivel with adjustable seat height.
State of Texas Fruit Bowl donated by Senator Nichols with card.
Jessica Martin Photography is donating a 30-minute session with 15 edited images.
American gift basket includes silicone popsicle maker, American hand towel set, American party cups with lids, and 2 plastic cups donated by Amber Hood.
1 Adult & 1 Student Sideline pass for Rusk Eagle Home Football game.
1 Adult & 1 Student Sideline pass for Rusk Eagle Home Football game.
Kendra Scott Krista Gold Hoop earrings.
Kendra Scott Paperclip bracelet. $50.00 value
Total Point Behavioral Heath, Jacksonville, TX-Join our adult therapy at Total Point Behavorial Health Clinic for an empowering and supportive experience focused on personal growth, emotional wellness, and connection. Each session encourages open discussion, mindfulness activates, and skill building to improve communication, coping, and self-awareness. Some sessions feature guest speakers who share valuable insights on topics such as stress management, relationships, boundaries, and mental health. Bid for a chance to participate and gain tools to support your emotional well-being in a safe, judgement-free environment! $100.00 value
Enjoy a rejuvenating IV infusion Experience at Advanced Remedy Center in Tyler, TX. This relaxing session is designed to boost hydration, energy, and overall wellness, the perfect way to refresh both body and mind. As the winning bidder, you'll receive and IV infusion for yourself and a guest to enjoy together. Sit back, relax, and unwind in a calm, spa-like environment while our professional medical staff ensures your comfort and care throughout the session. Bid for the chance to recharge, reconnect, and leave feeling renewed! $400.00 Value!
Get your senior parking spot for 2026 painted by the talented Odessa Helm.
Fast pass to the front of the pickup line! Designated spot for student pickup without waiting in the line! January 2026 till end of year!
Fast pass to the front of the pickup line! Designated spot for student pickup without waiting in the line! January 2026 till end of year!
Fast pass to the front of the pickup line! Designated spot for student pickup without waiting in the line! January 2026 till end of year!
Fast pass to the front of the pickup line! Designated spot for student pickup without waiting in the line! January 2026 till end of year!
Purchase 10 reserved seats for Graduation 2026! You don't have to rush to get there early, your seats will be waiting on you!!
Enjoy a lunch with the high school cheerleaders for a student and a friend!
Ride to school in style on the Firetruck!
Reach an audience of over 2 million people by advertising with Instanews and enhance your business exposure. $1200.00 Value.
Signed high school jersey from Rusk's own JD Thompson with picture frame of him wearing jersey, at Vanderbilt, and signing with Brewers.
Take it easy at this unique and tranquil getaway. This rustic cabin is nestled in the pines at Birmingham Golf Club and offers a view of the lake and beautiful East Texas scenery. Enjoy coffee in an oversized rocking chair on the deck or a cozy fire in the firepit on the patio.
Just in time for the holidays! Win a turkey, a ham, and these Yeti cups with a handle. Donated by Puppy Paw-lor in Rusk!
