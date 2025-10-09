Rusk Education Foundation's Silent Auction

216 S Main St, Rusk, TX 75785, USA

3D/4D Pregnancy Ultrasound item
3D/4D Pregnancy Ultrasound
$25

Rusk Women's Cener is donating a gift voucher for a 3D/4D pregnancy ultrasound.

Hollis Jetsetter & Hollis heart cosmetic bag item
Hollis Jetsetter & Hollis heart cosmetic bag
$25

Beautiful Hollis set from AlyBee's. $130.00 value

Youth Hunt Experience item
Youth Hunt Experience
$50

Enjoy a great youth hunt experience! No experience or gear required. Everything will be provided. Sponsored by James Sanchez.

Bracelet item
Bracelet
$20

Beautiful Pearl bracelet donated by Lisa Ivey

Chisel Necklace item
Chisel Necklace
$20

Beautiful Chisel Necklace

Muddy Combo item
Muddy Combo
$30

Muddy Dove bucket and Muddy Swivel Chair combo donated by Chad Linder.


Chair is 360 degree swivel with adjustable seat height.

State of Texas Fruit Bowl item
State of Texas Fruit Bowl
$30

State of Texas Fruit Bowl donated by Senator Nichols with card.

Photography Session item
Photography Session
$75

Jessica Martin Photography is donating a 30-minute session with 15 edited images.

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$20

American gift basket includes silicone popsicle maker, American hand towel set, American party cups with lids, and 2 plastic cups donated by Amber Hood.

Eagle VIP Passes item
Eagle VIP Passes
$50

1 Adult & 1 Student Sideline pass for Rusk Eagle Home Football game.

Eagle VIP Passes item
Eagle VIP Passes
$50

1 Adult & 1 Student Sideline pass for Rusk Eagle Home Football game.

Kendra Scott Earrings item
Kendra Scott Earrings
$25

Kendra Scott Krista Gold Hoop earrings.

Kendra Scott Bracelet item
Kendra Scott Bracelet
$25

Kendra Scott Paperclip bracelet. $50.00 value

Two - Adult Therapy Group Experience item
Two - Adult Therapy Group Experience
$25

Total Point Behavioral Heath, Jacksonville, TX-Join our adult therapy at Total Point Behavorial Health Clinic for an empowering and supportive experience focused on personal growth, emotional wellness, and connection. Each session encourages open discussion, mindfulness activates, and skill building to improve communication, coping, and self-awareness. Some sessions feature guest speakers who share valuable insights on topics such as stress management, relationships, boundaries, and mental health. Bid for a chance to participate and gain tools to support your emotional well-being in a safe, judgement-free environment! $100.00 value

2 IV Nutrient Infusion/consult item
2 IV Nutrient Infusion/consult
$25

Enjoy a rejuvenating IV infusion Experience at Advanced Remedy Center in Tyler, TX. This relaxing session is designed to boost hydration, energy, and overall wellness, the perfect way to refresh both body and mind. As the winning bidder, you'll receive and IV infusion for yourself and a guest to enjoy together. Sit back, relax, and unwind in a calm, spa-like environment while our professional medical staff ensures your comfort and care throughout the session. Bid for the chance to recharge, reconnect, and leave feeling renewed! $400.00 Value!

Senior Parking Spot Painting item
Senior Parking Spot Painting
$50

Get your senior parking spot for 2026 painted by the talented Odessa Helm.

Skip the Pickup line - Elementary item
Skip the Pickup line - Elementary
$30

Fast pass to the front of the pickup line! Designated spot for student pickup without waiting in the line! January 2026 till end of year!

Skip the Pickup line - Primary item
Skip the Pickup line - Primary
$30

Fast pass to the front of the pickup line! Designated spot for student pickup without waiting in the line! January 2026 till end of year!

Skip the Pickup line - Intermediate item
Skip the Pickup line - Intermediate
$30

Fast pass to the front of the pickup line! Designated spot for student pickup without waiting in the line! January 2026 till end of year!

Skip the Pickup line - Junior High item
Skip the Pickup line - Junior High
$30

Fast pass to the front of the pickup line! Designated spot for student pickup without waiting in the line! January 2026 till end of year!

10 - 2026 Graduation Reserved seats item
10 - 2026 Graduation Reserved seats
$40

Purchase 10 reserved seats for Graduation 2026! You don't have to rush to get there early, your seats will be waiting on you!!

Lunch with High School Cheerleaders item
Lunch with High School Cheerleaders
$30

Enjoy a lunch with the high school cheerleaders for a student and a friend!

Ride to school on the Firetruck item
Ride to school on the Firetruck
$30

Ride to school in style on the Firetruck!

6 Months Advertising with Instanews item
6 Months Advertising with Instanews
$30

Reach an audience of over 2 million people by advertising with Instanews and enhance your business exposure. $1200.00 Value.

Autographed Jersey from JD Thompson item
Autographed Jersey from JD Thompson
$50

Signed high school jersey from Rusk's own JD Thompson with picture frame of him wearing jersey, at Vanderbilt, and signing with Brewers.

One Night stay at Birmingham Golf Course Cabin item
One Night stay at Birmingham Golf Course Cabin
$30

Take it easy at this unique and tranquil getaway. This rustic cabin is nestled in the pines at Birmingham Golf Club and offers a view of the lake and beautiful East Texas scenery. Enjoy coffee in an oversized rocking chair on the deck or a cozy fire in the firepit on the patio.

Turkey, ham, and Yeti cups with Handle item
Turkey, ham, and Yeti cups with Handle
$30

Just in time for the holidays! Win a turkey, a ham, and these Yeti cups with a handle. Donated by Puppy Paw-lor in Rusk!

