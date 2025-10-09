Rusk Education Foundation's Silent Auction

Enjoy a rejuvenating IV infusion Experience at Advanced Remedy Center in Tyler, TX. This relaxing session is designed to boost hydration, energy, and overall wellness, the perfect way to refresh both body and mind. As the winning bidder, you'll receive and IV infusion for yourself and a guest to enjoy together. Sit back, relax, and unwind in a calm, spa-like environment while our professional medical staff ensures your comfort and care throughout the session. Bid for the chance to recharge, reconnect, and leave feeling renewed! $400.00 Value!