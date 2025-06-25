Russell Bouchard Addiction Recovery Fund's Shop

💜 Beads of Hope 🩵

Introducing the very first bracelet in my new Beads of Hope collection—a handcrafted piece created to support those battling addiction and remind them that they are not alone. This bracelet is more than just jewelry—it’s a symbol of resilience, remembrance, and the power of community. 🩵✨



Each bracelet is made to order with love and care, featuring meaningful blue and purple crackle glass beads symbolizing recovery and healing, a single blue and single purple bead on opposite ends to signify versatility and small silver beads which serves as a daily reminder of strength and resiliency. Whether you wear it for yourself, someone you love, or in memory of someone lost, this bracelet is a statement of compassion and purpose. 💜



⸻



✨ The Story Behind Beads of Hope



In 2017, I lost my uncle (my Mom, Sandy's little brother) Russell to an opioid addiction. In his memory, my mother founded the nonprofit The Russell Bouchard Addiction Recovery Service to help others facing the same struggle. Inspired by her mission and fueled by my own passion for crafting, I created Beads of Hope—a bracelet line devoted to giving back.



💯 100% of profits from this bracelet are donated to support recovery services, education, and outreach through The Russell Bouchard Addiction Recovery Service.



Creating these bracelets gives me purpose. It allows me to do what I love while honoring the people who fight every single day for their lives—and helping those who feel forgotten remember that they are seen, they are loved, and they are not alone.



⸻



🧵 Bracelet Details



– Made-to-order by hand

– Stretch cord, one-size-fits-most (approx. 7” wrist)

– Features a mix of meaningful beads symbolizing strength, healing, and hope

– Includes a keepsake card of empowerment and supportb

– Ships with a free stickers and small thank-you gift 💌



⸻



⭐️ Please Note:



These bracelets are handmade and made-to-order in small batches. Limited quantities will be available at launch, but I will do my best to restock regularly.



⸻



💌 Gift it. Wear it. Share it.



Whether you’re a supporter, a survivor, or someone grieving a loss, this bracelet was made for you. Share it with a friend in recovery, wear it as a symbol of your own strength, or use it as a spark for healing conversations.



Thank you for supporting this project and helping turn my passion into a purpose.



Keep Shinin’ On.

—Talon @ Rising Star Studios 🌟

Recovery is Possible...with Love, Hope, and Understanding.