Russell School PTO

Hosted by

Russell School PTO

About this event

Russell Fun Fair 2026

2201 Sproul Rd

Broomall, PA 19008, USA

Fun Fair Wristbands 5 years and older
$25

Wristbands - needed for entry and unlimited games
$25 is the Early Bird Price it goes up to $30 for day of purchases

Fun Fair Wristbands 4 years and younger
$10

Wristband - needed for entry and unlimited games
$10 is the Early Bird Price it goes up to $15 for day of purchases

3 Wristbands for Ages 5 & up wristbands
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Wristbands - needed for entry and unlimited games
$60 is the Early Bird Price it goes up to $70 for day of purchases - Please use this option for family members only

4 Wristbands for Ages 5 & up wristbands
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Wristbands - needed for entry and unlimited games
$80 is the Early Bird Price it goes up to $90 for day of purchases - Please use this option for family members only

1 Sheet of 10 Regular Tier Tickets - Orange
$10

These are for baskets valued at about $249 and under.

2 sheets of Regular Tier Tickets (20) tickets) - Orange
$15

These are for baskets valued at about $249 and under.

Raffle Basket 2 Tickets - Green - High Tier
$5

These are for baskets valued at about $250 and up.

SPECIAL KALAHARI RAFFLE TICKET - Red tickets only
$10

ENTER TO WIN A NIGHT AWAY AT KALAHARI WATER PARK. YOU WOULD RECEIVE 2 NIGHT AND WRISTBANDS FOR WATERPARK

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!