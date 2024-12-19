Rutherford Dust 2025 Wine Tier 2 Membership Renewal

Tier 2 - 501 to 2,000 cases sold in most recent year | $500/year Members in this category do not own a winery or bond in Rutherford, nor do they own or control vineyards in Rutherford. Nevertheless, they purchase fruit and sell a Rutherford wine. Dues are based on total case sales in most recent vintage

Tier 2 - 501 to 2,000 cases sold in most recent year | $500/year Members in this category do not own a winery or bond in Rutherford, nor do they own or control vineyards in Rutherford. Nevertheless, they purchase fruit and sell a Rutherford wine. Dues are based on total case sales in most recent vintage

seeMoreDetailsMobile