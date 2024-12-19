Rutherford Dust 2025 Winery Tier 3 Membership Renewal

Tier 3 - 10,001 to 50,000 cases sold in most recent year | $2,500/year. Members in this category have a winery or bonded custom crush facility within the Rutherford AVA. Dues are based on total case sales in most recent year.

Tier 3 - 10,001 to 50,000 cases sold in most recent year | $2,500/year. Members in this category have a winery or bonded custom crush facility within the Rutherford AVA. Dues are based on total case sales in most recent year.

More details...