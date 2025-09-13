Rutherford Education Foundation's Casino Night Silent Auction

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Front of line access to the Santa picture line for you and your family.
Your family's very own fast pass access to the front of the line to take your free picture with Santa. After the November 29, 2025 holiday parade, enjoy the festivities at Lincoln Park and when you are ready, head to the front of the Santa line with your family to take your holiday photo.
Starting bid
Front of line access to the Santa picture line for you and your family.
Your family's very own fast pass access to the front of the line to take your free picture with Santa. After the November 29, 2025 holiday parade, enjoy the festivities at Lincoln Park and when you are ready, head to the front of the Santa line with your family to take your holiday photo.
Starting bid
Be part of the Rutherford Chamber of Commerce 73rd Annual Holiday Parade by riding in their trackless train on Saturday November 29, 2025 for up to 4 people. Parade starts at 4pm at Union Ave & Santiago Ave and ends at the Rutherford Public Library with the Holiday Tree Lighting.
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Make the morning school run an adventure with a ride in a firetruck. This unique opportunity allows up to 4 adults and 4 students to experience a ride to one of the Rutherford schools. (Signed waiver required before riding.)
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Give your child VIP treatment with an escorted ride to school in a police car. This auction item allows up to 2 students and 1 adult to experience a ride to one of the Rutherford schools. (Signed waiver required before riding.)
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Bid for your chance to win a set of 4 front row tickets to Union School’s 8th grade graduation on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 6:30 pm.
Starting bid
Bid for your chance to win a set of 4 front row tickets to Union School’s 8th grade graduation on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 6:30 pm.
Starting bid
Bid for your chance to win a set of 4 front row tickets to Union School’s 8th grade graduation on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 6:30 pm.
Starting bid
Bid for your chance to win a set of 4 front row tickets to Rutherford High School’s outdoor graduation on Monday, June 22, 2026. If graduation is moved to indoors due to inclement weather, then the seats may change to 2 front row and 2 second row tickets.
Starting bid
Bid for your chance to win a set of 4 front row tickets to Rutherford High School’s outdoor graduation on Monday, June 22, 2026. If graduation is moved to indoors due to inclement weather, then the seats may change to 2 front row and 2 second row tickets.
Starting bid
Bid for your chance to win a set of 4 front row tickets to Rutherford High School’s outdoor graduation on Monday, June 22, 2026. If graduation is moved to indoors due to inclement weather, then the seats may change to 2 front row and 2 second row tickets.
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Your Kindergarten student and Ms. Caughey will enjoy having a memorable lunch experience sharing stories and asking questions.
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Your Lincoln School student and Dr. Velechko will enjoy having a memorable lunch experience sharing stories and asking questions.
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Your Washington School student and Ms. Saxon will enjoy having a memorable lunch experience sharing stories and asking questions.
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Let your Lincoln School child step into the shoes of a gym teacher. They will take charge of their gym class under the guidance of Mr. Cassie.
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Let your Washington School child step into the shoes of a gym teacher. They will take charge of their gym class under the guidance of Mr. Melfa.
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Bid for 4 front row tickets to the 6pm Kindergarten Center Music Concert that will be held on Wednesday June, 10, 2026. This session is for students in classrooms: Ruglio, Sayre, Kratzer, Rim.
Starting bid
Bid for 4 front row tickets to the 7pm Kindergarten Center Music Concert that will be held on Wednesday June, 10, 2026. This session is for students in classrooms: Soto, Parkinson, Witalis, Bomzer.
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Four front row tickets to Lincoln School 1st grade music concert on Wednesday June 3, 2026 at 6pm.
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Four front row tickets to Lincoln School 2nd grade music concert on Wednesday June 3, 2026 at 7pm.
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Four front row tickets to Lincoln School 3rd grade music concert on Wednesday June 3, 2026 at 8pm.
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Four front row tickets to Washington School 1st grade music concert on Tuesday June 9, 2026 at 6pm.
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Four front row tickets to Washington School 2nd grade music concert on Tuesday June 9, 2026 at 7pm.
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Four front row tickets to Washington School 3rd grade music concert on Tuesday June 9, 2026 at 8pm.
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Four front row tickets to Pierrepont School Winter Choral Concert on Wednesday December 10, 2025.
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Four front row tickets to Pierrepont School Winter Band Concert on Tuesday December 16, 2025.
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Four front row tickets to Pierrepont School Spring Choral Concert on Tuesday April 7, 2026.
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Four front row tickets to Pierrepont School Spring Band Concert on Wednesday April 29, 2026.
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Four front row tickets to the evening performance of the Pierrepont School Musical on Friday May 29, 2026.
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Four front row tickets to the matinee performance of the Pierrepont School Musical on Sunday May 31, 2026.
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Four front row tickets to the Union School Winter Band Concert on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 7:00 pm.
Starting bid
Four front row tickets to the Union School Winter Choral Concert on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 7:00 pm.
Starting bid
Four front row tickets to the Union School Spring Band Concert on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7pm.
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Four front row tickets to the Union School Spring Choral Concert on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 7pm.
Starting bid
Four front row tickets to the evening performance of Union School Musical - Into the Woods, Jr.
Date: Friday, February 6, 2026 at 7:00 pm (Snow Date - Friday, 2/20)
Starting bid
Four front row tickets to the matinee performance of Union School Musical - Into the Woods, Jr.
Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 4:00 pm (Snow Date - Saturday, 2/21)
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Four front row tickets to the Rutherford High School Winter Concert on Thursday December 11, 2025.
Starting bid
Four front row tickets to the Rutherford High School Spring Concert on Thursday May 14, 2026.
Starting bid
Four front row tickets to the Rutherford High School School Musical on Friday March 13, 2026
Starting bid
Four front row tickets to the Rutherford High School School Musical on Saturday March 14, 2026
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