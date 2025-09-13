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Rutherford Education Foundation
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Rutherford Education Foundation's Casino Night Silent Auction

Santa Fast Pass (Set 1 of 2) item
Santa Fast Pass (Set 1 of 2)
$25

Starting bid

Front of line access to the Santa picture line for you and your family.

Your family's very own fast pass access to the front of the line to take your free picture with Santa. After the November 29, 2025 holiday parade, enjoy the festivities at Lincoln Park and when you are ready, head to the front of the Santa line with your family to take your holiday photo.

Santa Fast Pass (Set 2 of 2) item
Santa Fast Pass (Set 2 of 2)
$25

Starting bid

Front of line access to the Santa picture line for you and your family.

Your family's very own fast pass access to the front of the line to take your free picture with Santa. After the November 29, 2025 holiday parade, enjoy the festivities at Lincoln Park and when you are ready, head to the front of the Santa line with your family to take your holiday photo.

Holiday Parade Trackless Train for 4 item
Holiday Parade Trackless Train for 4
$25

Starting bid

Be part of the Rutherford Chamber of Commerce 73rd Annual Holiday Parade by riding in their trackless train on Saturday November 29, 2025 for up to 4 people. Parade starts at 4pm at Union Ave & Santiago Ave and ends at the Rutherford Public Library with the Holiday Tree Lighting.

Firetruck Ride to School item
Firetruck Ride to School
$25

Starting bid

Make the morning school run an adventure with a ride in a firetruck. This unique opportunity allows up to 4 adults and 4 students to experience a ride to one of the Rutherford schools. (Signed waiver required before riding.)

Police Car Ride to School item
Police Car Ride to School
$25

Starting bid

Give your child VIP treatment with an escorted ride to school in a police car. This auction item allows up to 2 students and 1 adult to experience a ride to one of the Rutherford schools. (Signed waiver required before riding.)

Union School Graduation Front Row for 4 (Set 1 of 3) item
Union School Graduation Front Row for 4 (Set 1 of 3)
$200

Starting bid

Bid for your chance to win a set of 4 front row tickets to Union School’s 8th grade graduation on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 6:30 pm.

Union School Graduation Front Row for 4 (Set 2 of 3) item
Union School Graduation Front Row for 4 (Set 2 of 3)
$200

Starting bid

Bid for your chance to win a set of 4 front row tickets to Union School’s 8th grade graduation on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 6:30 pm.

Union School Graduation Front Row for 4 (Set 3 of 3) item
Union School Graduation Front Row for 4 (Set 3 of 3)
$200

Starting bid

Bid for your chance to win a set of 4 front row tickets to Union School’s 8th grade graduation on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 6:30 pm.

RHS Graduation Front Row for 4 (Set 1 of 3) item
RHS Graduation Front Row for 4 (Set 1 of 3)
$400

Starting bid

Bid for your chance to win a set of 4 front row tickets to Rutherford High School’s outdoor graduation on Monday, June 22, 2026. If graduation is moved to indoors due to inclement weather, then the seats may change to 2 front row and 2 second row tickets.

RHS Graduation Front Row for 4 (Set 2 of 3) item
RHS Graduation Front Row for 4 (Set 2 of 3)
$400

Starting bid

Bid for your chance to win a set of 4 front row tickets to Rutherford High School’s outdoor graduation on Monday, June 22, 2026. If graduation is moved to indoors due to inclement weather, then the seats may change to 2 front row and 2 second row tickets.

RHS Graduation Front Row of 4 (Set 3 of 3) item
RHS Graduation Front Row of 4 (Set 3 of 3)
$400

Starting bid

Bid for your chance to win a set of 4 front row tickets to Rutherford High School’s outdoor graduation on Monday, June 22, 2026. If graduation is moved to indoors due to inclement weather, then the seats may change to 2 front row and 2 second row tickets.

Kindergarten Center - Lunch With Your Principal item
Kindergarten Center - Lunch With Your Principal
$25

Starting bid

Your Kindergarten student and Ms. Caughey will enjoy having a memorable lunch experience sharing stories and asking questions.

Lincoln School - Lunch With Your Principal item
Lincoln School - Lunch With Your Principal
$25

Starting bid

Your Lincoln School student and Dr. Velechko will enjoy having a memorable lunch experience sharing stories and asking questions.

Washington School - Lunch With Your Principal item
Washington School - Lunch With Your Principal
$25

Starting bid

Your Washington School student and Ms. Saxon will enjoy having a memorable lunch experience sharing stories and asking questions.

Lincoln School - Student Gym Teacher For a Day item
Lincoln School - Student Gym Teacher For a Day
$25

Starting bid

Let your Lincoln School child step into the shoes of a gym teacher. They will take charge of their gym class under the guidance of Mr. Cassie.

Washington School - Student Gym Teacher For a Day item
Washington School - Student Gym Teacher For a Day
$25

Starting bid

Let your Washington School child step into the shoes of a gym teacher. They will take charge of their gym class under the guidance of Mr. Melfa.

Kindergarten Center - Music Concert 6pm item
Kindergarten Center - Music Concert 6pm
$25

Starting bid

Bid for 4 front row tickets to the 6pm Kindergarten Center Music Concert that will be held on Wednesday June, 10, 2026. This session is for students in classrooms: Ruglio, Sayre, Kratzer, Rim.

Kindergarten Center - Music Concert 7pm item
Kindergarten Center - Music Concert 7pm
$25

Starting bid

Bid for 4 front row tickets to the 7pm Kindergarten Center Music Concert that will be held on Wednesday June, 10, 2026. This session is for students in classrooms: Soto, Parkinson, Witalis, Bomzer.

Lincoln School - 1st Grade Concert item
Lincoln School - 1st Grade Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to Lincoln School 1st grade music concert on Wednesday June 3, 2026 at 6pm.


Lincoln School - 2nd Grade Concert item
Lincoln School - 2nd Grade Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to Lincoln School 2nd grade music concert on Wednesday June 3, 2026 at 7pm.

Lincoln School - 3rd Grade Concert item
Lincoln School - 3rd Grade Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to Lincoln School 3rd grade music concert on Wednesday June 3, 2026 at 8pm.

Washington School - 1st Grade Concert item
Washington School - 1st Grade Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to Washington School 1st grade music concert on Tuesday June 9, 2026 at 6pm.

Washington School - 2nd Grade Concert item
Washington School - 2nd Grade Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to Washington School 2nd grade music concert on Tuesday June 9, 2026 at 7pm.

Washington School - 3rd Grade Concert item
Washington School - 3rd Grade Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to Washington School 3rd grade music concert on Tuesday June 9, 2026 at 8pm.

Pierrepont School - Winter Choral Concert item
Pierrepont School - Winter Choral Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to Pierrepont School Winter Choral Concert on Wednesday December 10, 2025.

Pierrepont School - Winter Band Concert item
Pierrepont School - Winter Band Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to Pierrepont School Winter Band Concert on Tuesday December 16, 2025.

Pierrepont School - Spring Choral Concert item
Pierrepont School - Spring Choral Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to Pierrepont School Spring Choral Concert on Tuesday April 7, 2026.

Pierrepont School - Spring Band Concert item
Pierrepont School - Spring Band Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to Pierrepont School Spring Band Concert on Wednesday April 29, 2026.

Pierrepont - School Musical (Evening) item
Pierrepont - School Musical (Evening)
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the evening performance of the Pierrepont School Musical on Friday May 29, 2026.

Pierrepont - School Musical (Matinee) item
Pierrepont - School Musical (Matinee)
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the matinee performance of the Pierrepont School Musical on Sunday May 31, 2026.

Union School - Winter Band Concert item
Union School - Winter Band Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the Union School Winter Band Concert on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 7:00 pm.

Union School - Winter Choral Concert item
Union School - Winter Choral Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the Union School Winter Choral Concert on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 7:00 pm.

Union School - Spring Band Concert item
Union School - Spring Band Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the Union School Spring Band Concert on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7pm.

Union School - Spring Choral Concert item
Union School - Spring Choral Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the Union School Spring Choral Concert on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 7pm.

Union School - Musical Evening item
Union School - Musical Evening
$50

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the evening performance of Union School Musical - Into the Woods, Jr.

Date: Friday, February 6, 2026 at 7:00 pm (Snow Date - Friday, 2/20)

Union School - Musical Matinee item
Union School - Musical Matinee
$50

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the matinee performance of Union School Musical - Into the Woods, Jr.

Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 4:00 pm (Snow Date - Saturday, 2/21)

RHS Winter Concert item
RHS Winter Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the Rutherford High School Winter Concert on Thursday December 11, 2025.

RHS Spring Concert item
RHS Spring Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the Rutherford High School Spring Concert on Thursday May 14, 2026.

RHS Musical (Friday) item
RHS Musical (Friday)
$80

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the Rutherford High School School Musical on Friday March 13, 2026

RHS Musical (Saturday) item
RHS Musical (Saturday)
$80

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the Rutherford High School School Musical on Saturday March 14, 2026

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