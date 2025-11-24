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Rutherford Education Foundation

Rutherford Education Foundation's Cyber Monday Silent Auction

Pierrepont School - Spring Band Concert item
Pierrepont School - Spring Band Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to Pierrepont School Spring Band Concert on Wednesday April 29, 2026.

Pierrepont - School Musical (Evening) item
Pierrepont - School Musical (Evening)
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the evening performance of the Pierrepont School Musical on Friday May 29, 2026.

Pierrepont - School Musical (Matinee) item
Pierrepont - School Musical (Matinee)
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the matinee performance of the Pierrepont School Musical on Sunday May 31, 2026.

Union School - Winter Choral Concert item
Union School - Winter Choral Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the Union School Winter Choral Concert on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 7:00 pm.

Union School - Spring Choral Concert item
Union School - Spring Choral Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the Union School Spring Choral Concert on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 7pm.

Union School - Musical Evening item
Union School - Musical Evening
$50

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the evening performance of Union School Musical - Into the Woods, Jr.

Date: Friday, February 6, 2026 at 7:00 pm (Snow Date - Friday, 2/20)

RHS Winter Concert item
RHS Winter Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the Rutherford High School Winter Concert on Thursday December 11, 2025.

RHS Spring Concert item
RHS Spring Concert
$25

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the Rutherford High School Spring Concert on Thursday May 14, 2026.

RHS Musical (Friday) item
RHS Musical (Friday)
$80

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the Rutherford High School School Musical on Friday March 13, 2026

RHS Musical (Saturday) item
RHS Musical (Saturday)
$80

Starting bid

Four front row tickets to the Rutherford High School School Musical on Saturday March 14, 2026

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