Rutherford Public Library Foundation
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Rutherford Public Library Foundation

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Rutherford Public Library Foundation

About this event

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Rutherford Public Library Foundation 2026 Gala

651 NJ-17 North

Carlstadt, NJ 07072, USA

Add a donation for Rutherford Public Library Foundation

$

General Admission
$165

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Full Table (10 Tickets)
$1,650

Bring your own party! We'll email you to find out the names of your guests.

Sponsorship: Library Supporter (Ticket not included)
$250

18x24" logo poster visibly placed throughout the evening

Sponsorship: Music Sponsor (Ticket not included)
$500

20x30 logo poster visibly placed on stage (limit to 8 total)

Sponsorship: Gold (4 Tickets Included)
$1,500

Gold Sponsors receive 4 tickets to the Gala in addition to having their 20x30 poster visibly placed and social media recognition before and after the event

Sponsorship: Platinum (10 Tickets Included)
$3,000

Gold Sponsors receive 10 tickets to the Gala in addition to having their 20x30 poster visibly placed and social media recognition before and after the event

Chamber of Commerce Member Special Sponsorship
$100

Sponsorship Special for Chamber of Commerce Members to show their community support!

Your logo will be displayed with fellow supporting members on a dedicated Chamber Display on social media and at the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!