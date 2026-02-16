Rutherford Public Library Foundation 2026 Gala

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About this event
$
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Bring your own party! We'll email you to find out the names of your guests.
18x24" logo poster visibly placed throughout the evening
20x30 logo poster visibly placed on stage (limit to 8 total)
Gold Sponsors receive 4 tickets to the Gala in addition to having their 20x30 poster visibly placed and social media recognition before and after the event
Gold Sponsors receive 10 tickets to the Gala in addition to having their 20x30 poster visibly placed and social media recognition before and after the event
Sponsorship Special for Chamber of Commerce Members to show their community support!
Your logo will be displayed with fellow supporting members on a dedicated Chamber Display on social media and at the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!