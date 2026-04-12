Rutherford Public Library Foundation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy two nights at a private apartment in Bairro Alto, one of Lisbon’s most vibrant and sought-after historic neighborhoods. A top destination for visitors exploring the city’s culture, dining and iconic vistas, Bairro Alto offers a quiet respite during the day but comes alive at night, boasting some of the city’s most vibrant restaurants and bar scenes.
This private apartment, owned and operated by Rutherford residents and generous Library patrons David and Rose Lafarga, boasts two (2) bedrooms and two (2) bathrooms, ideally appointed for a maximum of four (4) guests. For photos and to learn more about the property, visit Lx Home Sta Catarina - Apartments for Rent in Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal - Airbnb
The two (2) consecutive night stay is subjected to a mutually agreed upon time and also requires a $300 security deposit (fully refundable barring no damages) and a $150 cleaning fee. Guests are responsible for their airfare, ground transportation, meals and personal expenses.
♦ Estimated Value $700
Cancellation Policy: Cancellations made at least fourteen (14) calendar days prior to the scheduled arrival date may be rescheduled to alternative available dates. Cancellations made fewer than fourteen (14) days before arrival will result in forfeiture of the stay.
Accessibility Notice: The apartment is located in a historic building that does not have an elevator and is not ADA accessible. As such, we may be unable to accommodate guests with mobility limitations.
Starting bid
Partake in an intimate wine tasting for six (6) at 18th Amendment, the private event space at Rutherford’s own Mason’s Cellar. You and your guests will sample a carefully curated selection of six wines from their collection along with charcuterie and other pairings. A perfect night for making memories and discovering your new favorite wine!
♦ Estimated Value $500
Starting bid
Capture memories or a special day with a mini photo session with Bergen County photographer Jenifer Miriam, owner of Jennifer Miriam Photography. Gift certificate includes a private thirty (30) minute photo session with five (5) edited, high resolution images for digital download.
Prep for your photo shoot at Substance Salon in Rutherford with camera-ready hair styled by one of their expert stylists.
♦ Thirty (30) Minute Photo Shoot & Digital Photos
Value: $290 value
♦ Substance Salon: $100 gift card
Starting bid
Watch the New York Yankees from the best seat in the house! Four (4) luxury box tickets looking out from the first base line – generously donated by 2025 Library Gala Honoree Jim Rizzo and his wife Donna. Food and beverage included. Date of game to be mutually agreed upon.
♦ Estimated Value: $1200
Starting bid
Indulge in a most exceptional culinary event – right here in Rutherford. Proving once again that Rutherfordians need not trek to the city to partake in world class fine dining, Butterfish continues to live up to – and exceed – the breathless reviews and word-of-mouth buzz. With this gift card you will sample perfectly curated fare that will entrance and excite the senses and make a night of dining you and your party will never forget.
Supplement the experience with a bottle of wine from this generous offering from Bottle Republic, Rutherford's newest wine and liquor shop.
♦ Butterfish - $150 Dinner Gift Certificate
♦ Bottle Republic - Wine Gift Basket ($50 value)
Starting bid
What better way to celebrate a special event or simply enjoy a beautiful summer evening dining al fresco right here in town than visiting Paisano's, Rutherford's venerable Italian mainstay? With this card, you and your guest will enjoy only the finest dishes that both Northern and Southern Italy have to offer.
♦ Paisano's - $TKTK Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Any evening can be reason enough for celebration when dining at Il Villaggio, one of North Jersey's most revered Italian restaurants.
Make your night out extra special with an afternoon of luxurious self-care at Ateliê Eryn Santos Hair Design, where hair care is more than just a service - it’s a form of self-expression and empowerment.
♦ Ateliê Eryn Santos Hair Design - $200 Salon Gift Certificate
♦ Il Villaggio - $100 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Indulge yourself with luxurious visit to Ateliê Eryn Santos Hair Design, for some experienced, personalized beauty care offering modern techniques in cutting, coloring, and hair treatment right here in Rutherford.
Then show off your new coif over a leisurely lunch or special dinner at Elia Mediterranean, where the exquisitely authentic, delicious cuisine from the sun-kissed shores of Greece is found in the heart of East Rutherford.
♦ Ateliê Eryn Santos Hair Design - $200 Salon Gift Certificate
♦ Elia Mediterranean - $100 Gift Certificate
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