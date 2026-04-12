Rutherford Public Library Foundation's Silent Auction

Enjoy two nights at a private apartment in Bairro Alto, one of Lisbon’s most vibrant and sought-after historic neighborhoods. A top destination for visitors exploring the city’s culture, dining and iconic vistas, Bairro Alto offers a quiet respite during the day but comes alive at night, boasting some of the city’s most vibrant restaurants and bar scenes.





This private apartment, owned and operated by Rutherford residents and generous Library patrons David and Rose Lafarga, boasts two (2) bedrooms and two (2) bathrooms, ideally appointed for a maximum of four (4) guests. For photos and to learn more about the property, visit Lx Home Sta Catarina - Apartments for Rent in Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal - Airbnb





The two (2) consecutive night stay is subjected to a mutually agreed upon time and also requires a $300 security deposit (fully refundable barring no damages) and a $150 cleaning fee. Guests are responsible for their airfare, ground transportation, meals and personal expenses.





♦ Estimated Value $700





Cancellation Policy: Cancellations made at least fourteen (14) calendar days prior to the scheduled arrival date may be rescheduled to alternative available dates. Cancellations made fewer than fourteen (14) days before arrival will result in forfeiture of the stay.





Accessibility Notice: The apartment is located in a historic building that does not have an elevator and is not ADA accessible. As such, we may be unable to accommodate guests with mobility limitations.



