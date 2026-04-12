Rutherford Public Library Foundation
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Rutherford Public Library Foundation

About this event

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Rutherford Public Library Foundation's Silent Auction

Pop Over to Portugal item
Pop Over to Portugal item
Pop Over to Portugal item
Pop Over to Portugal
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy two nights at a private apartment in Bairro Alto, one of Lisbon’s most vibrant and sought-after historic neighborhoods. A top destination for visitors exploring the city’s culture, dining and iconic vistas, Bairro Alto offers a quiet respite during the day but comes alive at night, boasting some of the city’s most vibrant restaurants and bar scenes.


This private apartment, owned and operated by Rutherford residents and generous Library patrons David and Rose Lafarga, boasts two (2) bedrooms and two (2) bathrooms, ideally appointed for a maximum of four (4) guests. For photos and to learn more about the property, visit Lx Home Sta Catarina - Apartments for Rent in Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal - Airbnb 


The two (2) consecutive night stay is subjected to a mutually agreed upon time and also requires a $300 security deposit (fully refundable barring no damages) and a $150 cleaning fee. Guests are responsible for their airfare, ground transportation, meals and personal expenses.


            ♦ Estimated Value $700


Cancellation Policy: Cancellations made at least fourteen (14) calendar days prior to the scheduled arrival date may be rescheduled to alternative available dates. Cancellations made fewer than fourteen (14) days before arrival will result in forfeiture of the stay.


Accessibility Notice: The apartment is located in a historic building that does not have an elevator and is not ADA accessible. As such, we may be unable to accommodate guests with mobility limitations.


Wine Pairs Best with Friends item
Wine Pairs Best with Friends
$200

Starting bid

Partake in an intimate wine tasting for six (6) at 18th Amendment, the private event space at Rutherford’s own Mason’s Cellar.  You and your guests will sample a carefully curated selection of six wines from their collection along with charcuterie and other pairings. A perfect night for making memories and discovering your new favorite wine!


            ♦ Estimated Value $500


Get Ready for Your Close-Up item
Get Ready for Your Close-Up item
Get Ready for Your Close-Up
$200

Starting bid

Capture memories or a special day with a mini photo session with Bergen County photographer Jenifer Miriam, owner of Jennifer Miriam Photography. Gift certificate includes a private thirty (30) minute photo session with five (5) edited, high resolution images for digital download.


Prep for your photo shoot at Substance Salon in Rutherford with camera-ready hair styled by one of their expert stylists.


♦ Thirty (30) Minute Photo Shoot & Digital Photos

Value: $290 value


Substance Salon: $100 gift card


Take Me Out to the Ball Game item
Take Me Out to the Ball Game item
Take Me Out to the Ball Game item
Take Me Out to the Ball Game
$500

Starting bid

Watch the New York Yankees from the best seat in the house!  Four (4) luxury box tickets looking out from the first base line – generously donated by 2025 Library Gala Honoree Jim Rizzo and his wife Donna.  Food and beverage included. Date of game to be mutually agreed upon.


            ♦ Estimated Value: $1200

Oh My Omakase item
Oh My Omakase item
Oh My Omakase item
Oh My Omakase
$75

Starting bid

Indulge in a most exceptional culinary event – right here in Rutherford. Proving once again that Rutherfordians need not trek to the city to partake in world class fine dining, Butterfish continues to live up to – and exceed – the breathless reviews and word-of-mouth buzz. With this gift card you will sample perfectly curated fare that will entrance and excite the senses and make a night of dining you and your party will never forget. 


Supplement the experience with a bottle of wine from this generous offering from Bottle Republic, Rutherford's newest wine and liquor shop.


Butterfish - $150 Dinner Gift Certificate


Bottle Republic - Wine Gift Basket ($50 value)


Buon Appetito! item
Buon Appetito! item
Buon Appetito! item
Buon Appetito!
$25

Starting bid

What better way to celebrate a special event or simply enjoy a beautiful summer evening dining al fresco right here in town than visiting Paisano's, Rutherford's venerable Italian mainstay? With this card, you and your guest will enjoy only the finest dishes that both Northern and Southern Italy have to offer.


Paisano's - $TKTK Gift Certificate

Night Out on the Town item
Night Out on the Town item
Night Out on the Town
$100

Starting bid

Any evening can be reason enough for celebration when dining at Il Villaggio, one of North Jersey's most revered Italian restaurants.


Make your night out extra special with an afternoon of luxurious self-care at Ateliê Eryn Santos Hair Design, where hair care is more than just a service - it’s a form of self-expression and empowerment.


Ateliê Eryn Santos Hair Design - $200 Salon Gift Certificate


Il Villaggio - $100 Gift Certificate

Treat Yo(ur) Self Day! item
Treat Yo(ur) Self Day! item
Treat Yo(ur) Self Day!
$100

Starting bid

Indulge yourself with luxurious visit to Ateliê Eryn Santos Hair Design, for some experienced, personalized beauty care offering modern techniques in cutting, coloring, and hair treatment right here in Rutherford.


Then show off your new coif over a leisurely lunch or special dinner at Elia Mediterranean, where the exquisitely authentic, delicious cuisine from the sun-kissed shores of Greece is found in the heart of East Rutherford.


Ateliê Eryn Santos Hair Design - $200 Salon Gift Certificate


Elia Mediterranean - $100 Gift Certificate

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!