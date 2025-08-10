Ruthlake Farm Christmas Market Sponsorship

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About this event
2 event tickets
Small logo presented on all marketing
Booth Space at event
2 event tickets
Medium logo presented on all marketing
Booth space at event
Social media recognition as sponsor on Ruthlake Farm & SAFE
4 event tickets
Large logo presented on all marketing
Booth space at event
2- Dedicated social media posts for recognition as sponsor on Ruthlake Farm & SAFE
VIP Parking
Free photo with Santa for team or family
4 event tickets
Large logo presented on all marketing
Corner or choice booth space at event
3- Dedicated social media posts recognition as sponsor on Ruthlake Farm & SAFE
VIP Parking
Free photo with Santa for team or family
Sponsor recognition at event - Opportunity to speak both days
6 event tickets
Large logo presented on all marketing
Choice location booth space at event
4 - Dedicated social media posts recognition as sponsor on Ruthlake Farm & SAFE
VIP Parking
Free photo with Santa for team or family
Sponsor recognition at event - Opportunity to speak both days
Sponsor BANNER on Ruthlake Farm Website & SAFE Website
Ruthlake Farm Gift Basket
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