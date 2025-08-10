Safe In The Panhandle Inc

Hosted by

Safe In The Panhandle Inc

About this event

Ruthlake Farm Christmas Market Sponsorship

Sponsorship Bronze
$500

2 event tickets

Small logo presented on all marketing

Booth Space at event


Sponsorship Silver
$1,000

2 event tickets

Medium logo presented on all marketing

Booth space at event

Social media recognition as sponsor on Ruthlake Farm & SAFE

Sponsorship Gold
$2,000

4 event tickets

Large logo presented on all marketing

Booth space at event

2- Dedicated social media posts for recognition as sponsor on Ruthlake Farm & SAFE

VIP Parking

Free photo with Santa for team or family

Sponsorship Platinum
$3,000

4 event tickets

Large logo presented on all marketing

Corner or choice booth space at event

3- Dedicated social media posts recognition as sponsor on Ruthlake Farm & SAFE

VIP Parking

Free photo with Santa for team or family

Sponsor recognition at event - Opportunity to speak both days

Sponsorship Diamond
$5,000

6 event tickets

Large logo presented on all marketing

Choice location booth space at event

4 - Dedicated social media posts recognition as sponsor on Ruthlake Farm & SAFE

VIP Parking

Free photo with Santa for team or family

Sponsor recognition at event - Opportunity to speak both days

Sponsor BANNER on Ruthlake Farm Website & SAFE Website

Ruthlake Farm Gift Basket

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!