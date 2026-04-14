RV Camping at Big Land

For just twenty dollars you get your own RV space on the Murphy Lot with dry camping -no hookups, just you and your rig surrounded by forests, rivers and wildlife. You'll have access to our outdoor kitchen with barbecue grills plus an eight-foot community fire pit perfect for making s'mores and swapping stories. Hike, bike, relax and try Shinrin-yoku forest bathing while you're here. It's a sweet deal-grab your spot now!