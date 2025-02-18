River Vale Baseball And Softball Association Raffles

4 Field level tickets to any Mets home game (excluding Opening day, vs. Dodgers, vs. Yankees).
Taylor Swift Autographed CD Insert Collage
$20
This piece includes an autographed CD Insert, Tortured Poet CD & an 8x8 Photo! The CD Insert has been certified 100% Authentic by James Spence Authentication. It comes with a numbered, tamper proof sticker from JSA which can be verified in their online database.
Dexter Lawrence Signed Football
$10
Signed Dexter Lawrence Football. Comes with Certificate of Authenticity.
Don Mattingly & Tino Martinez Autographed Painting
$10
40x30 framed and autographed by Tino Martinez and Don Mattingly
Hand painted by famed sports photographer Doo S Oh. Includes JSA Certificate of Authenticity.
Generously donated by Bergen County Sports Cards
Matt Rempe Autograph
$10
This 11x14 custom created Spotlight Photo of his fight has been personally hand-signed by Matt Rempe .We have professionally framed and double matted this photo to have it immediately ready to hang and display in your collection!
55" SAMSUNG TV
$10
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Crystal UHD 4K DU7200 Series HDR Smart TV
Free 2026 Rec Registration Fees
$10
Free rec registration for 2026 RVBSA season! Up to 2 family members
