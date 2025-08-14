RWGNT 15th Birthday Celebration

5050 Country Club Dr

Frisco, TX 75034, USA

General Admission
$65

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.


If you are a Patron Member this ticket grants you access to the VIP Patron Champagne hour.

VIP Blue Admission table
$700
FREE Candidate Table in the Lobby

VIP White Admission table
$1,000
8 RWGNT Journals / 8 Drink Tickets / FREE Candidate Table in the Lobby

VIP Red Admission table
$1,200
8 Trump Memorabilia / 8 Drink Tickets / Acknowledgment in November Newsletter / FREE Candidate Table in the Lobby

VIP Gold Admission table
$1,500
8 Iconic Trump Hats / 8 Drink Tickets / Acknowledgement in November Newsletter / FREE Candidate Table in the Lobby

Candiate Table
$150

Candidate Tables located in the lobby are available to purchase for $150, with the purchase

of at least one dinner ticket per attendee for $65 or the purchase of a “Birthday Party Table”.

 

