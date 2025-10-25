Robert W Johnson Community Center Inc

RWJCC MLK Day of Service Basketball Tournament 2026

1200 Pennsylvania Ave

Hagerstown, MD 21742, USA

Tournament Sponsor
$5,000

Top Logo placement, naming right, full-page ad

Youth Impact Sponsor
$2,500

Supports youth swim scholarships; half-page ad

Team Registration
$500

Includes team entry and recognition as Community Partner, recognition on RWJCC social media and 1/4-page ad in the program book.

Supporter
$250

Digital thank you, business card listing in the event marketing guide and name on RWJCC website

Friend of RWJCC
$50

Name listed in program booklet, group shout-out on RWJCC social media

Program Book Advertising-Full Page
$300

Full page add in program guide

Program Book Advertising-Half Page
$175

1/2 Page Program Book Advertising

Program Book Advertising-Quarter Page
$100

1/4 Page Program Book Advertising

Program Book Advertising-Business Card
$50

Business card included in Program Book Advertising

General Admission-adult
$5

Admissions for adults

General Admission-student
$2

Admission for students

