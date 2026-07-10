RWJCC Pool 2026 Season

About the memberships
Enjoy unlimited admission during all public swim hours for one individual throughout the 2026 pool season. A great option for frequent visitors who plan to make the pool part of their summer.
Unlimited admission during all public swim hours for one adult age 56 or older throughout the 2026 pool season.
Provides unlimited admission during all public swim hours for up to four members of the same household throughout the 2026 pool season.
Add one additional household member to an existing Family Season Pass. Each additional family member requires a separate add-on purchase.
Receive all the benefits of an Individual Season Pass while making an additional investment in the future of the Robert W. Johnson Community Center Pool. Your extra support helps fund pool operations, maintenance, equipment, and future programming. Founding Members will be recognized as supporters who helped launch this new chapter in the pool's history.
Receive all the benefits of a Senior Season Pass while helping sustain the long-term success of the pool. Your additional support helps preserve this community resource for future generations.
Receive all the benefits of a Family Season Pass while making a lasting investment in the future of the Robert W. Johnson Community Center Pool. Your additional support helps provide quality programming, maintain the facility, and keep this historic community asset thriving for years to come. Founding Families will be recognized as supporters who helped reopen and strengthen the pool for future generations.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!