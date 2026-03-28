RXI OPC: Juneteenth Celebration

About this event
This deposit secures your spot to enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and transportation.
Enjoy main activities and local transportation.
Must purchase one full package deposit to get this price. Total cost including Roomette and Full Package for one person is $1,641.00
Includes Local Transportation, Gratuity, and SWAG.
Include Local Transportation (Roundtrip Train Station to Hotel), Gratuity, and SWAG.
This does not include the Red Cap Tip. These tips are paid by each participate directly to the Red Cap.
$
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