Blacks In Government

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Blacks In Government

About this event

RXI OPC: Juneteenth Celebration

Deposit -- Full Experience (Train)
$320

This deposit secures your spot to enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and transportation.

Local Package
$175

Enjoy main activities and local transportation.

Train Roomette (One-Person) -- Full Package Add-on
$1,321

Must purchase one full package deposit to get this price. Total cost including Roomette and Full Package for one person is $1,641.00

Local Tour Package Final Payment
$100

Includes Local Transportation, Gratuity, and SWAG.

Full Experience Final Payment
$270

Include Local Transportation (Roundtrip Train Station to Hotel), Gratuity, and SWAG.

This does not include the Red Cap Tip. These tips are paid by each participate directly to the Red Cap.

Add a donation for Blacks In Government

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