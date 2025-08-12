Hosted by

Ridgefield Youth Football Inc

RYFC 2025 Sponsorship Opportunity

FAMILY LEVEL - $250
$250

* Recognition at North American Motor Car (AMC) Parents' Night Out

BRONZE SPONSOR - $500
$500

* AMC Parents' Night Out Recognition

& Your Business Name on the RYFC Website Donor List

SILVER SPONSOR - $750
$750

* All Bronze Level Perks

* Shoutout on the RYFC Facebook Page

GOLD SPONSOR - $1,000 (LIMITED TO 8!)
$1,000

* All Silver Level Perks

* Weekly Game Sponsorship on RYFC Facebook & Instagram

* Thank You" Message in ~50 Season Emails from the RYFC President

* Company Logo on RYFC Banner @ All Home Events – Full Season

