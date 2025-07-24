Ryukyu Middle School PTO

Ryukyu Middle School PTO

RYMS Spirit Wear 25/26

Black Home of the Habu Hoodie w/pocket
$35

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like (combined sizes) and then, on the next screen, select the number of each size you would like.

Deep Heather Grey Home of the Habu Hoodie w/ pocket
$35

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like (combined sizes) and then, on the next screen, select the number of each size you would like.

Royal Blue Home of the Habu Hoodie w/ pocket
$35

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like (combined sizes) and then, on the next screen, select the number of each size you would like.

Black Habu Pride Hoodie w/ pocket
$35

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like (combined sizes) and then, on the next screen, select the number of each size you would like.
* The photo shown is the front of this hoodie. The back has the same white outline of Okinawa design as the “Grey Habu Pride Hoodies w/ pocket” shown above.

Deep Heather Grey Habu Pride Hoodie w/ pocket
$35

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like (combined sizes) and then, on the next screen, select the number of each size you would like. * The photo shown is of the back of the hoodie. The front has the same design as the Habu Pride Hoodies below.

Royal Blue Habu Pride Hoodie w/ pocket
$35

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like (combined sizes) and then, on the next screen, select the number of each size you would like.
* The photo shown is the front of this hoodie. The back has the same white outline of Okinawa design as the “Grey Habu Pride Hoodies w/ pocket” shown above.

Heathered Blue Habu Pride Hoodie w/ pocket
$35

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like (combined sizes) and then, on the next screen, select the number of each size you would like.
* The photo shown is the front of this hoodie. The back has the same white outline of Okinawa design as the “Grey Habu Pride Hoodies w/ pocket” shown above.

Black Home of the Habu T-shirt
$20

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like (combined sizes) and then, on the next screen, select the number of each size you would like.

Athletic Grey Home of the Habu T-shirt
$20

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like (combined sizes) and then, on the next screen, select the number of each size you would like.

Royal Blue Home of the Habu T-shirt
$20

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like (combined sizes) and then, on the next screen, select the number of each size you would like.

Black Habu Pride T-shirt
$20

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like (combined sizes) and then, on the next screen, select the number of each size you would like.
* The photo shown is the front of this t-shirt. The back has the same white outline of Okinawa design as the “Lt Grey Habu Pride t-shirt” shown above.

Athletic Grey Habu Pride T-shirt
$20

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like (combined sizes) and then, on the next screen, select the number of each size you would like.
* The photo shown is of the back of the t-shirt. The front has the same design as the Habu Pride t-shirts below.

Royal Blue Habu Pride T-shirt
$20

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like (combined sizes) and then, on the next screen, select the number of each size you would like.
* The photo shown is the front of this t-shirt. The back has the same white outline of Okinawa design as the “Lt Grey Habu Pride t-shirt” shown above.

RYMS Flannel Pajama Pants
$20

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like (combined sizes) and then, on the next screen, select the number of each size you would like. *Please note there are sizes in Men's and Women's - see size chart if needed

Habu Canvas Bag
$15

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like.

RYMS Drawstring Cinche Backpack
$12

****COMING SOON****
The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like.

RYMS Gym Towel
$10

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like.

RYMS Sticker
$3

The available qty of each size will be seen on the next screen for you to select from. Select the total qty you would like.

The Most Spirited Combo
$101

Included: Hoodie, Shirt, PJ Bottoms, Canvas Bag, Cinch Backpack, and Gym Towel.
10% off buying in a combo, PTO members can stack their discount.
Plus a free sticker!
Add sizes and colors on the next screen.

The Student
$63

Included: Hoodie, Shirt, and Canvas Bag.
10% off buying in a combo, PTO members can stack their discount.
Plus a free sticker!
Add sizes and colors on the next screen.

The PE Kid
$38

Included: Shirt, Cinch Backpack, and Towel.
10% off buying in a combo, PTO members can stack their discount.
Plus a free sticker!
Add sizes and colors on the next screen.

The Comfiest
$67.50

Included: Hoodie, Shirt, and Pajama Bottoms.
10% off buying in a combo, PTO members can stack their discount.
Plus a free sticker!
Add sizes and colors on the next screen.

