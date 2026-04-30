R/Youth Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Treat yo self! DoorDash gift card, thermostatic cup, fuzzy blanket and slippers, hydro masks and more!
Starting bid
Hit the road with Visa and Starbucks gift cards, travel games and activities, Starbucks cups, and delicious snacks!
Starting bid
High quality, hand-made, cold-pressed soaps for all skin types!
All ingredients are natural and gentle, crafted with care and without any chemicals.
Scents:
Pukka bar - eucalyptus and spearmint with olive oil, coconut oil, and shea butter
Forest brew for men - coconut oil, shea butter, olive oil, castor oil, kaolin clay, activated charcoal, spirulina, sea salt, cedar wood, patchouli
Cool mint breeze - eucalyptus and spearmint with olive oil, coconut oil, shea butter, castor oil, alfalfa, spirulina, kaolin clay
After a Desert Rain - goat milk, coconut oil, shea butter, castor oil, olive oil, blue spirulina, madder root
Raw Honey Dandelion Soap - unscented with olive oil, dandelion infused olive oil, coconut oil, sunflower oil, jojoba oil, shea butter, tamanu oil, dandelion tea, raw honey (good for persistent skin conditions like psoriasis, and eczema)
Starting bid
Youth Leader (and professional Grand Canyon guide) Nick Gallegos is moving, and YOU get to reap the rewards of his clean-out of brand new outdoor gear, gift cards, books, games, and more!
Starting bid
A handcrafted burned and stained oak crate filled with starter gardening supplies, including a bag of potting soil to start your first indoor or outdoor garden, small plant pots, a watering can, a hand trowel, seed packets, and a Warner’s gift card tucked inside.
Starting bid
Custom cap, painted, decorated, cut, and distressed Isaiah Habegger! The cap represents the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the empty tomb and stone rolled away symbolize victory , and the promise of new life. The distressed design reflects the weight of sacrifice in passage through death .
Starting bid
Purchase all of these homemade pies by resident youth baker Peter Thompson for yourself, or pool your bidding resources to split them up with friends – either way, deliciousness awaits!
Starting bid
Youth leader Elizabeth Friend is a world-class baker! Bid on these two delicious coffee cakes, and find out for yourself...
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!