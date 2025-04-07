Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko Inc.

Hosted by

Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko Inc.

About this event

"Chimugukuru nu Utu - Sound of Spirit" 30th Anniversary Show Tickets are sold out online but 30 tickets will be available at the theater on the day of the show.

1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Redondo Beach, CA 90278, USA

General Admission
$30

Grants entry to the show with seating on a first come first serve basis.


PRIORITY SEATING/PROGRAM AD

Please visit our sponsor page for priority seating tickets and for the opportunity to have an ad or message in our anniversary show program. https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/ryukyukoku-matsuri-daiko-la-branch-30th-anniversary-concert-chimugukuru-nu-utu If you would like to simply add a donation, you can use the option below. We are a 501(c)(3) organization.

Priority Seating Tickets
$30

Priority seating tickets awarded through sponsorships will be provided by the administrator.

Add a donation for Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!