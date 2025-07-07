BBF PTO, Inc.

Back to School Raffle 2025

BOY Back to School Raffle 2025
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Choose this ticket if your child is a BOY.

School Supply Basket including:

1 Backpack with matching Lunch bag

1 Bento Lunch Box with matching Utensils

1 Stainless Steel Water Bottle

1 Pack of Construction Paper

2 Folders

2 Composition Notebooks

1 Pencil Pouch

Crayola Markers

Crayola Colored Pencils

Crayola Crayons with Reusable Crayon Box

Ticonderoga Pencils

Ballpoint Pens

Sharpie Highlighters

1 School Glue

2 Glue Sticks

1 Pair of Gel Grip Scissors

1 Pencil Sharpener/Eraser Combo tool


GIRL Back to School Raffle 2025
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Choose this ticket if your child is a GIRL.

School Supply Basket including:

1 Backpack with matching Lunch bag

1 Bento Lunch Box with matching Utensils

1 Stainless Steel Water Bottle

1 Pack of Construction Paper

2 Folders

2 Composition Notebooks

1 Pencil Pouch

Crayola Markers

Crayola Colored Pencils

Crayola Crayons with Reusable Crayon Box

Ticonderoga Pencils

Ballpoint Pens

Sharpie Highlighters

1 School Glue

2 Glue Sticks

1 Pair of Gel Grip Scissors

1 Pencil Sharpener/Eraser Combo tool


Add a donation for BBF PTO, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!