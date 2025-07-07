Back to School Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Choose this ticket if your child is a BOY.
School Supply Basket including:
1 Backpack with matching Lunch bag
1 Bento Lunch Box with matching Utensils
1 Stainless Steel Water Bottle
1 Pack of Construction Paper
2 Folders
2 Composition Notebooks
1 Pencil Pouch
Crayola Markers
Crayola Colored Pencils
Crayola Crayons with Reusable Crayon Box
Ticonderoga Pencils
Ballpoint Pens
Sharpie Highlighters
1 School Glue
2 Glue Sticks
1 Pair of Gel Grip Scissors
1 Pencil Sharpener/Eraser Combo tool
Choose this ticket if your child is a GIRL.
School Supply Basket including:
1 Backpack with matching Lunch bag
1 Bento Lunch Box with matching Utensils
1 Stainless Steel Water Bottle
1 Pack of Construction Paper
2 Folders
2 Composition Notebooks
1 Pencil Pouch
Crayola Markers
Crayola Colored Pencils
Crayola Crayons with Reusable Crayon Box
Ticonderoga Pencils
Ballpoint Pens
Sharpie Highlighters
1 School Glue
2 Glue Sticks
1 Pair of Gel Grip Scissors
1 Pencil Sharpener/Eraser Combo tool
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!