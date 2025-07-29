Students to Belize Silent Auction

102 E Maple St, Clinton, SC 29325, USA
Enjoy a Chick-fil-a gift basket with free meal cards!
Enjoy some much needed free time while occupational therapy student, Mackenzie watches your children!
Enjoy some much needed free time while occupational therapy student, Morgan watches your children!
Enjoy some much needed free time while occupational therapy student, Rylee watches your children!
Enjoy some much needed free time while occupational therapy student, Elainee watches your children!
Enjoy some much needed free time while occupational therapy student, Rebecca watches your children!
Enjoy some much needed free time while occupational therapy student, Alexis watches your children!
A wrestling practice for a youth individual plus one with past wrestler and OT student, Morgan!
Enjoy a nice dinner with this gift certificate for Good Times Brewing or the Miil House in Greenwood!
Enjoy a shopping day with this gift certificate for the Tapestry in Clinton!
Enjoy a few drinks and other gift items with this gift basket from Crave in Clinton!
Free Line Dancing Lesson with expert Kat Iacobelli
Enjoy a delicious drink with this gift certificate for the Vestibule in Clinton!
Toy Bundle for you favorite kids! Vtech! Brand new! Kid approved! OT Approved!
MINI Photography session!
Free Yoga Session w/ Dr. Christine Boone! Certified Yoga Instructor!
Massage with MARTHA the MAGICIAN!!!!
Valued at $500 Candle Making Kit
This is a mystery gift that will be retrieved and purchased in Belize! Valued at $50.
Personal training session with certified personal trainer and OT student, Rose!
Get a hair cut and style with certified cosmetologist and OT student, Sandy!
Handmade lamp to create a warm atmosphere to your home!
Add this beautiful charcuterie board to your collection for all of your events!
Add a personal touch to your home with these handmade serving trays!
Have peace of mind during your busy day while occupational therapy student, Mackenzie walks your dog!
Have peace of mind during your busy day while occupational therapy student, Rylee walks your dog!
Have peace of mind during your busy day while occupational therapy student, Rebecca walks your dog!
Have peace of mind during your busy day while occupational therapy student, Elainee walks your dog!
Have peace of mind during your busy day while occupational therapy student, Alexis walks your dog!
Have peace of mind during your busy day while occupational therapy student, Morgan walks your dog!
Free oil change
50 dollars off a balloons or bounce house rental!
One free graphic tee!!!
Homemade sourdough loaf made with love! Any flavor of your choice!
Homemade sourdough loaf made with love! Any flavor of your choice!
Keep your car clean with this car wash essentials bucket kit!
Brighten up your home with this beautiful wreath arrangement!
Relieve some stress and have some fun axe throwing at Axeology in Simpsonville, SC!
Enjoy a fun day of golfing at TopGolf in Greenville, SC!
Enjoy some delicious food from Farm Fresh Fast in Simpsonville, SC!
Enjoy delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies!
Enjoy a loaf of delicious homemade banana bread!
Hand painted banner that can be customized for any event!
Baby bundle! Great items for any baby!
