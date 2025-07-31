's Silent Auction

It includes a donation from Birdsong Automotive for up to $100 towards an oil change.





Then we also have gift cards totaling $110 to Whataburger, Starbucks, Canes, Chick Fil-A, Sonic, and then one that can be used a variety of places like Jersey Mike's, Krispie Kreme, Panera, Smoothie King and more and then also a variety of road trip snacks including a bag of Stellar Pretzel Braids,, a Texas A&M vinyl sticker, a Lubbock vinyl sticker and then a small car trash can for the cup holder.