Hosted by

Lubbock Area Aggie Moms

About this event

Sales closed

's Silent Auction

PopStroke four rounds and Ice cream for all! item
PopStroke four rounds and Ice cream for all!
$80

Starting bid

Four rounds of golf at TAMU Golf course including cart fees item
Four rounds of golf at TAMU Golf course including cart fees
$200

Starting bid

Hotel stay at A&M Conference Center and Hotel item
Hotel stay at A&M Conference Center and Hotel
$200

Starting bid

One night includes:

Free self parking

Breakfast for 2

Roof top pool

Fitness room



Road trip gift basket item
Road trip gift basket
$150

Starting bid

It includes a donation from Birdsong Automotive for up to $100 towards an oil change.


Then we also have gift cards totaling $110 to Whataburger, Starbucks, Canes, Chick Fil-A, Sonic, and then one that can be used a variety of places like Jersey Mike's, Krispie Kreme, Panera, Smoothie King and more and then also a variety of road trip snacks including a bag of Stellar Pretzel Braids,, a Texas A&M vinyl sticker, a Lubbock vinyl sticker and then a small car trash can for the cup holder.

Maroon Park Lane Jewlery set item
Maroon Park Lane Jewlery set
$100

Starting bid

2 bracelets and a pair of earings perfect for any Aggie day.

Tailgate gift basket item
Tailgate gift basket
$100

Starting bid

Includes $100 to Hale Meats. Go Aggies!!

Tickets for two to the first home game item
Tickets for two to the first home game
$80

Starting bid

Tickets will be transferred via 12th man. Seats have been upgraded and the game is on Aug 30th.

Wine tasting, tour, and charcuterie for 4 item
Wine tasting, tour, and charcuterie for 4
$300

Starting bid

Our Story - Chapelton Vineyards and Winery https://share.google/Bk9hoHSKCFlMdBs1U

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!