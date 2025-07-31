's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
One night includes:
Free self parking
Breakfast for 2
Roof top pool
Fitness room
Starting bid
It includes a donation from Birdsong Automotive for up to $100 towards an oil change.
Then we also have gift cards totaling $110 to Whataburger, Starbucks, Canes, Chick Fil-A, Sonic, and then one that can be used a variety of places like Jersey Mike's, Krispie Kreme, Panera, Smoothie King and more and then also a variety of road trip snacks including a bag of Stellar Pretzel Braids,, a Texas A&M vinyl sticker, a Lubbock vinyl sticker and then a small car trash can for the cup holder.
Starting bid
2 bracelets and a pair of earings perfect for any Aggie day.
Starting bid
Includes $100 to Hale Meats. Go Aggies!!
Starting bid
Tickets will be transferred via 12th man. Seats have been upgraded and the game is on Aug 30th.
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!