Whimsicalitea's Studio 14

Offered by

Whimsicalitea's Studio 14

About the memberships

S14 Annual Passport

Explorer
$150

Valid until April 27, 2027

value ~ $190

You save $40


5% discount on shoppe merchandise

1 - Theme tea party

1 - Old Stories village tour

1 - Scavengings walking hunt

1 - ‘Just Desserts’ Whodunnit

1 - Day Craft or Evening Art class

2 - $20 Wild Card credits: events, workshops, classes, treats, shows

Villager
$275

Valid until April 27, 2027

value ~ $410 

You save $135


5% discount on shoppe merchandise

2 - Theme tea party

1 - Old Stories village tour

1 - Scavengings walking hunt

2 - ‘Just Desserts’ Whodunnit

2 - Day Craft or Evening Art class

3 - $20 Wild Card credits: events, workshops, classes, treats, shows

1 - Cup of CreativiTea tea-blending

1 - Book of choice (published in-house)

1 - Signatures - Studio 14 custom-label tea, oil & vinegar of choice (3 total)

1 - Passport cover & pages

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