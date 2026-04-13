S14 Annual Passport

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 27, 2027
value ~ $190
You save $40
5% discount on shoppe merchandise
1 - Theme tea party
1 - Old Stories village tour
1 - Scavengings walking hunt
1 - ‘Just Desserts’ Whodunnit
1 - Day Craft or Evening Art class
2 - $20 Wild Card credits: events, workshops, classes, treats, shows
Valid until April 27, 2027
value ~ $410
You save $135
5% discount on shoppe merchandise
2 - Theme tea party
1 - Old Stories village tour
1 - Scavengings walking hunt
2 - ‘Just Desserts’ Whodunnit
2 - Day Craft or Evening Art class
3 - $20 Wild Card credits: events, workshops, classes, treats, shows
1 - Cup of CreativiTea tea-blending
1 - Book of choice (published in-house)
1 - Signatures - Studio 14 custom-label tea, oil & vinegar of choice (3 total)
1 - Passport cover & pages
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!