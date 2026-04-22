South Allegheny Football Boosters

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South Allegheny Football Boosters

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SA Football Golf Outing Sponsorships

GOLD Sponsor (Best Value!) item
GOLD Sponsor (Best Value!)
$300

2 Tee Signs


1 Full Page Ad in our 2026 Football Program


A business flyer (printed by us) and/or business merch (provided by you) in every golfer’s swag bag


Your business name/logo listed on a sponsor banner hung at registration and at the reception


 A business shoutout on our Facebook page


FREE: One strip of 50/50 tickets -OR- one Chinese Auction ticket board (winner need not be present to win!)

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SILVER Sponsor item
SILVER Sponsor
$200

1 Tee Sign


1 Full Page Ad in our 2026 Football Program


A business flyer (printed by us) and/or business merch (provided by you) in every golfer’s swag bag


Your business name/logo listed on a sponsor banner hung at registration and at the reception


A business shoutout on our Facebook page


FREE: 1/2 strip of 50/50 tickets -OR- 1/2 Chinese Auction ticket board (winner need not be present to

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BRONZE Sponsor item
BRONZE Sponsor
$100

1 Tee Sign


1 Full Page Ad in our 2026 Football Program


Your business name/logo listed on a sponsor banner hung at registration and at the reception


A business shoutout on our Facebook page

0
TEE Sponsor item
TEE Sponsor
$50

Tee Sign at one of 18 holes

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DONATION item
DONATION
Pay what you can
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