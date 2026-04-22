SA Football Golf Outing Sponsorships

2 Tee Signs





1 Full Page Ad in our 2026 Football Program





A business flyer (printed by us) and/or business merch (provided by you) in every golfer’s swag bag





Your business name/logo listed on a sponsor banner hung at registration and at the reception





A business shoutout on our Facebook page





FREE: One strip of 50/50 tickets -OR- one Chinese Auction ticket board (winner need not be present to win!)