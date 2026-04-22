SA Football Golf Outing Sponsorships

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About this shop
2 Tee Signs
1 Full Page Ad in our 2026 Football Program
A business flyer (printed by us) and/or business merch (provided by you) in every golfer’s swag bag
Your business name/logo listed on a sponsor banner hung at registration and at the reception
A business shoutout on our Facebook page
FREE: One strip of 50/50 tickets -OR- one Chinese Auction ticket board (winner need not be present to win!)
1 Tee Sign
1 Full Page Ad in our 2026 Football Program
A business flyer (printed by us) and/or business merch (provided by you) in every golfer’s swag bag
Your business name/logo listed on a sponsor banner hung at registration and at the reception
A business shoutout on our Facebook page
FREE: 1/2 strip of 50/50 tickets -OR- 1/2 Chinese Auction ticket board (winner need not be present to
1 Tee Sign
1 Full Page Ad in our 2026 Football Program
Your business name/logo listed on a sponsor banner hung at registration and at the reception
A business shoutout on our Facebook page
Tee Sign at one of 18 holes
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!