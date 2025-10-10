SA Hope Center's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Slingshot from us offers a unique and exhilarating way to explore the San Antonio area. About this Adventure
Looking to spark a little romance and adventure? Our 3-hour Self-Guided Date Night Ride starts with a scenic cruise straight into the heart of Gruene, one of Texas Hill Country’s most charming towns. There, you’ll have time to enjoy dinner, explore historic streets, and maybe share a quiet moment by the river.
After dinner, the adventure continues as you and your special someone hit the open road, winding through River Road and the rolling backroads of Texas Hill Country. The gentle curves, river views, and peaceful countryside make the perfect setting to end the night on a high note—just the two of you, the road, and the stars overhead.
What to Expect:
Make sure you bring:
Sunglasses & Smiles – You’ll need both for those scenic Hill Country views!
A light jacket or cozy sweater – The evening breeze on the backroads feels amazing, but it can get a little cool. Perfect for sharing.
Your favorite playlist – Set the mood with songs that mean something to you both. (Bluetooth available in the Slingshot!)
Camera or smartphone – For capturing those we-have-to-remember-these moments along the way.
Comfortable shoes – Ideal for strolling through Gruene’s charming streets and maybe sneaking in a dance.
A sense of adventure – The road’s calling, and it’s better when shared.
Optional: A love note or small surprise gift – Hide it in the glove box and surprise your partner at a scenic overlook.
Whether you’re celebrating something special or just need a romantic getaway, this Date Night Ride is the perfect way to make memories together.
Included
Vehicle
Premium Damage Waiver ($750-$1500 Max Out of Pocket)
Tourist Recommendations
Helmets
QUICK DETAILS
Package Includes:
Slingshot Rental with insurance for the night
Dinner at Inferno Pizza $50 value
Starting bid
Stay & Play at the Pearl
Escape to San Antonio’s most iconic luxury destination—Hotel Emma at the Historic Pearl. Enjoy a one-night stay where timeless elegance meets modern comfort, surrounded by the city’s finest dining, shops, and riverfront charm.
To make your getaway even more memorable, savor one hand-selected bottles of wine—perfect for unwinding in your room or toasting the night away in style.
Package Includes:
One-night stay at Hotel Emma (subject to availability)
One bottle of Wine
$150 Gift Certificate at Mon Chou Chou
Starting bid
Spurs Courtside Experience
Join us for an extraordinary evening of basketball, fellowship, and unforgettable memories! Enjoy premium courtside seats to the San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies game on Tuesday, November 18, where you'll be just steps away from the action.
Package Includes:
Whether you're a passionate sports fan, a community leader, or simply proud to support San Antonio’s home team, this is the perfect opportunity to connect, celebrate, and be inspired.
Only two tickets available —ready, set, bid today!
Starting bid
Bella Vita: Your Coastal Paradise Escape
Discover your new oasis at Bella Vita, nestled in the heart of charming Port Aransas.
Highlights include the private heated pool and Bella's very close location to the Avenue G beach access! Bella Vita is one of the few properties in the area with a ground level living area, which means no stairs on the 1st floor! Our beach home is also located in the golf cart riding zone, so you can easily cruise on over to enjoy local shops and restaurants.
Includes access to a full kitchen, outdoor deck, and prime beachfront location — the ideal way to unwind and enjoy Texas’ most beloved shoreline.
🏡 Your Tranquil Oasis: Bella Vita boasts 3 comfortable bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This coastal haven is perfect for families and friends seeking to vacation together and still have privacy. We provide bed linens, bath towels & beach towels, basic bath toiletries, and a fully stocked kitchen.
🍽️ Two separate kitchens & living areas
🏊♂️ Private Heated Pool: Take a dip in your very own private heated pool, inviting you to indulge in leisurely swims and sun-soaked afternoons. Whether you're seeking a refreshing start to your day or a relaxing evening under the stars, Bella Vita's pool is your exclusive aquatic retreat. We do not charge extra to heat the pool 😊
🌅 Proximity to Paradise: Situated in the coveted golf cart riding zone, Bella Vita is just a short ride (or walk) away from the pristine beaches of Port Aransas. Spend your days basking in the sun, building sandcastles, or enjoying a leisurely stroll along the shore. With shops and restaurants within arm's reach, every convenience is at your fingertips.
Auction Item Details:
Here is the property website: www.BellaVitaPortA.com. All information about the beach house may be found here. 2-8 occupancy max. Children and adults are welcome. Sorry, but no pets.
The stay will be good for any 2 nights in 2026 except for the following dates: May 22-25, July 3-6, September 4-7, October 9-12.
Starting bid
Mini bar package
Auction Item Details
Starting bid
Treat her to a gift that exudes sophistication and grace.
Vera Bradley – Beautifully quilted in a refined green floral pattern, this elegant tote and matching pouch offer both style and practicality — perfect for weekend getaways or everyday luxury.
Kendra Scott – The Willa Gold Pearl Huggie Earrings add a touch of understated glamour, pairing luminous pearls with warm gold for a look that’s effortlessly chic.
A thoughtful and stylish set she’ll absolutely love.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!