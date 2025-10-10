SA Hope Center's Silent Auction

Experience San Antonio Like Never Before

Slingshot from us offers a unique and exhilarating way to explore the San Antonio area. About this Adventure

Looking to spark a little romance and adventure? Our 3-hour Self-Guided Date Night Ride starts with a scenic cruise straight into the heart of Gruene, one of Texas Hill Country’s most charming towns. There, you’ll have time to enjoy dinner, explore historic streets, and maybe share a quiet moment by the river.

After dinner, the adventure continues as you and your special someone hit the open road, winding through River Road and the rolling backroads of Texas Hill Country. The gentle curves, river views, and peaceful countryside make the perfect setting to end the night on a high note—just the two of you, the road, and the stars overhead.





What to Expect:

Start your journey with a relaxing drive to Gruene for dinner and exploring

82.5 miles of scenic, paved Texas Hill Country roads

Cruise River Road , with breathtaking views of the river and surrounding hills

Gentle curves and rolling landscapes, perfect for a cozy, post-dinner ride

Ideal for couples looking to share an unforgettable evening of connection and adventure

Make sure you bring:

Sunglasses & Smiles – You’ll need both for those scenic Hill Country views!

A light jacket or cozy sweater – The evening breeze on the backroads feels amazing, but it can get a little cool. Perfect for sharing.

Your favorite playlist – Set the mood with songs that mean something to you both. (Bluetooth available in the Slingshot!)

Camera or smartphone – For capturing those we-have-to-remember-these moments along the way.

Comfortable shoes – Ideal for strolling through Gruene’s charming streets and maybe sneaking in a dance.





A sense of adventure – The road’s calling, and it’s better when shared.

Optional: A love note or small surprise gift – Hide it in the glove box and surprise your partner at a scenic overlook.

Whether you’re celebrating something special or just need a romantic getaway, this Date Night Ride is the perfect way to make memories together.

What's included

Included

Vehicle

Premium Damage Waiver ($750-$1500 Max Out of Pocket)

Tourist Recommendations

Helmets

QUICK DETAILS

Ages: Drivers must be 25+

Valid Driver's License

Credit/Debit Card

Capacity: Up to 2 People

Package Includes:

Slingshot Rental with insurance for the night

Dinner at Inferno Pizza $50 value