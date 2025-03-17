SA Life Academy's 2025 Off-Broadway Gala

VIP Valet Parking.
Premier, front row, ballroom seating.
Gift for you and your guests.
Champagne tableside.
Personal bar service for you and your guests.
Recognition from podium at event as well as on gala website, invitation, event signage, social media, program, and rotating screen.
VIP Valet Parking.
Premier, front row, ballroom seating.
Gift for you and your guests.
Champagne tableside.
Personal bar service for you and your guests.
Recognition from podium at event as well as on gala website, invitation, event signage, social media, program, and rotating screen.
$10,000 Elphaba's Enchanted Elite - Table Sponsor
$10,000
Personal bar service for you and your guests.
Premier ballroom seating.
Recognition on gala website, invitation, event signage, social media, program, and rotating screen.
Personal bar service for you and your guests.
Premier ballroom seating.
Recognition on gala website, invitation, event signage, social media, program, and rotating screen.
$5,000 Galinda's Good Society - Table Sponsor
$5,000
Upgraded ballroom seating.
Recognition on gala website, invitation, event signage, social media, program, and rotating screen.
Upgraded ballroom seating.
Recognition on gala website, invitation, event signage, social media, program, and rotating screen.
$3,000 Over the Rainbow Alliance - Table Sponsor
$3,000
15 tables available to families with a student at SA Life or a Junior Board member.
Recognition on gala website, invitation, event signage, social media, program, and rotating screen.
15 tables available to families with a student at SA Life or a Junior Board member.
Recognition on gala website, invitation, event signage, social media, program, and rotating screen.
$8,000 The Voice of Oz - Underwriting Opportunities