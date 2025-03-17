SA Life Academy

Hosted by

SA Life Academy

About this event

SA Life Academy's 2025 Off-Broadway Gala

3801 Broadway

San Antonio, TX 78209, USA

$15,000 Emerald City Circle - Table Sponsor
$15,000
VIP Valet Parking. Premier, front row, ballroom seating. Gift for you and your guests. Champagne tableside. Personal bar service for you and your guests. Recognition from podium at event as well as on gala website, invitation, event signage, social media, program, and rotating screen.
$10,000 Elphaba's Enchanted Elite - Table Sponsor
$10,000
Personal bar service for you and your guests. Premier ballroom seating. Recognition on gala website, invitation, event signage, social media, program, and rotating screen.
$5,000 Galinda's Good Society - Table Sponsor
$5,000
Upgraded ballroom seating. Recognition on gala website, invitation, event signage, social media, program, and rotating screen.
$3,000 Over the Rainbow Alliance - Table Sponsor
$3,000
15 tables available to families with a student at SA Life or a Junior Board member. Recognition on gala website, invitation, event signage, social media, program, and rotating screen.
$8,000 The Voice of Oz - Underwriting Opportunities
$8,000
Audio/Visual/Lighting Sponsor
$7,200 Defying Expectations - Underwriting Opportunities
$7,200
Informational Video Sponsor
$7,000 Oz-dust Ballroom Sponsor - Underwriting Opportunities
$7,000
Venue Sponsor
$6,000 Dancing Through Life - Underwriting Opportunities
$6,000
Valet Sponsor
$5,500 Emerald City Ambassador - Underwriting Opportunities
$5,500
Invitation & Program Sponsor
$4,200 Wonderful Wizard - Underwriting Opportunities
$4,200
Spirits
$4,000 Spellbound Sugar - Underwriting Opportunities
$4,000
Dessert Sponsor
$3,500 One Short Bid - Underwriting Opportunities
$3,500
Auctioneer Sponsor
$3,000 Galinda's Glam Squad - Underwriting Opportunities
$3,000
Décor Sponsor
$1,500 Green Elixir Guild - Underwriting Opportunities
$1,500
Signature Cocktail Sponsor
$1,000 Popular Just Like Me - Underwriting Opportunities
$1,000
Photography Sponsor
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