SA donation

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Full Access Suggestion Donation $34
The SA Sanctuary is co-created as a place where people make deeper connections - within themselves, with others in their lives, and in this community. We invite you to join us in the co-creation of our private online intentional community. Here we share with each other, post news and events, host courses and other gatherings.
To explore deeper, join the SA Sanctuary today on a Priceless Pricing Subscription Plan, and get immediate access to our:
If you decide to make a deeper commitment to your spiritual evolution here in the SA Sanctuary community in full access to our resources and offerings, we invite you to honor our way of Priceless Pricing. We discovered the term Priceless Pricing (on servicepace.org), meaning a recognition that the most valuable things, like spiritual education and community, are Priceless.
All offerings in the SAS are designed to point people to deeply know who they are as divine beings of Love, accessing inner wisdom to guide each moment.
To honor this we ask that you go within, meditate or connect with your heart’s wisdom to determine the correct exchange for you to contribute. The suggested amount to help Sacred Awakenings continue offering uplifting content is $34 per month. Please consider the subscription amount that reflects your personal experiences, benefit and desire to uplift this sacred community.
We know that Community is the single best way to navigate rapid change and uncertainty, to build new practices, change habits, get results and transformation.
We hope you join us in the excitement for what we can create together!!
The SA Sanctuary is a sacred community free of self promotion, ads or algorithms so you choose what you see and connect with here.
Sacred Awakenings is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your donation is tax-deductible as allowed by federal law.
Renews monthly
Connect Access Suggested Donation $7
Begin to explore the SA Sanctuary community with a small monthly donation and connect with others who are remembering their True Nature of love, compassion and joy. Explore in the Connect with Each Other space and add your heart's prayers and intentions to our circle in Uplifting Energies.
To connect with the SA Sanctuary community we invite you to honor our way of Priceless Pricing. We discovered the term Priceless Pricing (on servicepace.org), meaning a recognition that the most valuable things, like spiritual education and community, are Priceless.
All offerings in the SAS are designed to point people to deeply know who they are as divine beings of Love, accessing inner wisdom to guide each moment. To honor this we ask that you go within, meditate or connect with your heart’s wisdom to determine the correct exchange for you to contribute. Please consider an amount that reflects your personal experiences and desire to uplift this sacred community.
We know that Community is the single best way to navigate rapid change and uncertainty, to build new practices, change habits, get results and transformation.
We hope you join us in the excitement for what we can create together!!
The SA Sanctuary is a sacred community free of self promotion, ads or algorithms so you choose what you see and connect with here.
Sacred Awakenings is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your donation is tax-deductible as allowed by federal law.
Renews monthly
HT Practice Group Suggested Donation $7
A community space for the Healing Touch Practice Group to commune with each other around our experiences of energy medicine, so that we can lift each other up, support our personal practice and lean into each other for our growth and expansion.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!