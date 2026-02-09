SA donation

Full Access Suggestion Donation $34





The SA Sanctuary is co-created as a place where people make deeper connections - within themselves, with others in their lives, and in this community. We invite you to join us in the co-creation of our private online intentional community. Here we share with each other, post news and events, host courses and other gatherings.

Included with a Full Access Subscription

To explore deeper, join the SA Sanctuary today on a Priceless Pricing Subscription Plan, and get immediate access to our:

Two live gatherings each month to deepen your journey of living a Soul guided life ~ Be The Change & Monthly Theme Exploration.

Open-hearted conversation in a Monthly Theme Exploration: Engage in enlightening and meaningful conversations with fellow spiritual explorers on a variety of spiritual themes or topics to support your personal journey. Share stories, experiences, and thoughts about spirituality and consciousness to co-create a vibrant, open-minded community and boost personal growth.

Harmony Creation Events: Participate in regular events that focus on creating harmony and vitality within oneself and the community. These events could include group meditations, discussions, book club, in-person and online meet-ups. They all serve to connect members experientially, encourage the expansion of consciousness, and promote wellbeing.

Recordings available 24/7 of Sunday Morning Meditations, SAS online events, self-paced study courses, and other uplifting content that is designed to spark rememberings of your inner wisdom as divine cosmic soulbeings.

Access to discussion and recordings of new monthly offerings that are planned for this autumn.

Priceless Pricing

If you decide to make a deeper commitment to your spiritual evolution here in the SA Sanctuary community in full access to our resources and offerings, we invite you to honor our way of Priceless Pricing. We discovered the term Priceless Pricing (on servicepace.org), meaning a recognition that the most valuable things, like spiritual education and community, are Priceless.

All offerings in the SAS are designed to point people to deeply know who they are as divine beings of Love, accessing inner wisdom to guide each moment.

To honor this we ask that you go within, meditate or connect with your heart’s wisdom to determine the correct exchange for you to contribute. The suggested amount to help Sacred Awakenings continue offering uplifting content is $34 per month. Please consider the subscription amount that reflects your personal experiences, benefit and desire to uplift this sacred community.

Connect With Us

We know that Community is the single best way to navigate rapid change and uncertainty, to build new practices, change habits, get results and transformation.





We hope you join us in the excitement for what we can create together!!





The SA Sanctuary is a sacred community free of self promotion, ads or algorithms so you choose what you see and connect with here.





Sacred Awakenings is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your donation is tax-deductible as allowed by federal law.