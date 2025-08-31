SABA Temple # 186 Chucks & Denim Party

Hosted by
Dania Beach, FL 33004, USA
Bring the whole crew and party together in style! Reserve a table for 8 for only $240. Includes reserved seating for your group so you can enjoy the event in comfort.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Take your night to the next level with our exclusive VIP experience! Your group of 8 will enjoy premium seating and extra perks (Bottle Of Choice, Custom Cups, First In Line For Food) to make the evening truly special.
Special early rate of $450 available until 10/14/25—don’t miss out!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!