Sabbath Table Gathering (Free Community Event)

We want to share our table with you.





For the past 5-ish years, our family has been practicing Sabbath...not perfectly, but intentionally.





Some night's it's a full meal.

Some night's it's takeout.

Sometimes it's just a piece of bread and a little juice while traveling.





But every time, it's a pause.

A reset.

A way to draw closer to the Lord and be present with one another.





And it has done nothing but bless us.





So we're opening that up to our community.