Matthew Mark Foundation

Hosted by

Matthew Mark Foundation

About this event

Sabbath Table Gathering (Free Community Event)

300 NW 10th St

Bentonville, AR 72712, USA

The Sabbath Gathering (Free Community Event)
Free

We want to share our table with you.


For the past 5-ish years, our family has been practicing Sabbath...not perfectly, but intentionally.


Some night's it's a full meal.

Some night's it's takeout.

Sometimes it's just a piece of bread and a little juice while traveling.


But every time, it's a pause.

A reset.

A way to draw closer to the Lord and be present with one another.


And it has done nothing but bless us.


So we're opening that up to our community.

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