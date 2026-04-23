Sabbath Table Gathering (Free Community Event)

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About this event
We want to share our table with you.
For the past 5-ish years, our family has been practicing Sabbath...not perfectly, but intentionally.
Some night's it's a full meal.
Some night's it's takeout.
Sometimes it's just a piece of bread and a little juice while traveling.
But every time, it's a pause.
A reset.
A way to draw closer to the Lord and be present with one another.
And it has done nothing but bless us.
So we're opening that up to our community.
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