SABHA Durga Puja Carnival (2025) Puja, Darshan & Prasad Are Free!

Celebrate the spirit of Navratri at our Raas Garba night. Put on your traditional best and revel in the joy of this vibrant festival. Embrace the lively atmosphere, dance to beats of Garba, and make memories to last a lifetime.
** Kids who are 5 years old and below can enter free with a paying adult, however registration is required.
Please note: By participating in the Sabha Durga Puja 2025 event/s, the participants agree that their photos/videos may be used for SABHA media communications and promotions. Please email [email protected] if you would like to be excluded.
Kids Carnival with games such as Giant Jenga, Cornhole, Limbo game etc will be available on premises.
We would also have Face painters and Balloon twisters at the carnival.
Join us for a fun-filled afternoon to enjoy and support our local Southern California performing arts schools as they showcase their talents and dance skills.
Please join us for an evening of devotional bhajans as we pay respect to Mata Rani.
Participation in the event is free.
Menu:
Radhaballavi ( Stuffed puri) / Dum Allu / Rice / Dal / Begun bhaja / Malai Kofta / Misti doi / Rosogulla
Rice / Dal / Begun bhaja / Macher matha diye pue shaak / Macher Kalia / Misti Doi / Rosogulla
Come experience Sindoor Khela, a tradition that marks the completion of Durga Puja celebrations. The ceremony involves applying sindoor among married ladies.
Participation in the event is free. This ticket is for Sindur Khela thali which would include Sindur and Sweet.
SABHA Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profitable charity organization. Your donations are 100% tax-deductible. Our Puja (Life Size Pratima 9ft x 12 ft imported from India), decorations, venue, arrangements) and other charitable activities run solely based on your kind contributions.
