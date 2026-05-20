Celebrating a Champion: An Evening with Sabrina Ionescu

About this event
1600 St Andrews Dr, Moraga, CA 94556, USA
Event includes lite bites, cocktails, silent auction, and more.
June 26th, 7PM Start Time
Attire: Cocktail Casual
Exclusive discount ticket pricing for Miramonte Alumni Only!
Use the discount code ALUMNI at checkout to receive $50 off your ticket price!
Event includes lite bites, cocktails, silent auction, and more.
June 26th, 7PM Start Time
Attire: Cocktail Casual
$
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