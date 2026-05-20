Miramonte Boosters Club

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Miramonte Boosters Club

About this event

Celebrating a Champion: An Evening with Sabrina Ionescu

Moraga Country Club

1600 St Andrews Dr, Moraga, CA 94556, USA

Celebrating a Champion: An Evening With Sabrina Ionescu
$200

Event includes lite bites, cocktails, silent auction, and more.


June 26th, 7PM Start Time

Attire: Cocktail Casual

Miramonte Alumni Special Ticket - Celebrating a Champion
$200

Exclusive discount ticket pricing for Miramonte Alumni Only!

Use the discount code ALUMNI at checkout to receive $50 off your ticket price!


Event includes lite bites, cocktails, silent auction, and more.


June 26th, 7PM Start Time

Attire: Cocktail Casual

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