SACC and Youth Chorus Memberships

SACC-Season Membership
$175

REGISTRATION CLOSED: Christmas Program Sold Out! We appreciate the incredible enthusiasm for our community chorus! Season membership covers all three concert programs: Christmas 2025, Pops 2026, Masterworks 2026.

SAYC-Youth Chorus Membership
$150

Youth Chorus is an annual-only membership. SAYC provides motivated young singers ages 8-18 with a superior choral experience of learning and performing high quality music literature.

SACC-Christmas Membership 2025
$75

SACC Christmas program only (adult chorus only)

SACC-Pops Membership 2026
$75

SACC Pops program only (adult chorus only)

SACC-Masterworks Membership 2026
$75

SACC Masterworks program only (adult chorus only)

