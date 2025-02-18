Sacral Chakra Balance: Sensory Meditation

While it’s been a chilling winter, the sunlight intensity is increasing and spring is coming. Start your warm up at CoNectar with yoga instructor Kimberly Musial for this multi-sensory meditation to explore the sacral chakra, Svadhisthana. This session includes light yoga and a honey elixir takeaway. Spaces are very limited due to yoga so reserve early.

