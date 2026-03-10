Offered by

Sacramento Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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Sacramento Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc's - Souvenir Journal Submission Form 75th Anniversary Celebration

Full Page
$250

Full page advertisement. Size 7.5" x 10"

0
Half Page
$175

Half page advertisement. Size 7.5" x 5"

0
Quarter Page
$100

Quarter page advertisement. Size 3.75" x 5"

0
Patron Listing
$50

Name listed as a patron of the celebration

0
Add a donation for Sacramento Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

$

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