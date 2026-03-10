Sacramento Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc's - Souvenir Journal Submission Form 75th Anniversary Celebration
Full page advertisement. Size 7.5" x 10"
Full page advertisement. Size 7.5" x 10"
Half page advertisement. Size 7.5" x 5"
Half page advertisement. Size 7.5" x 5"
Quarter page advertisement. Size 3.75" x 5"
Quarter page advertisement. Size 3.75" x 5"
Name listed as a patron of the celebration
Name listed as a patron of the celebration
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