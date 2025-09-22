Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates's Business Memberships

Singlespeed
$250

Your logo and link on our website OR at the bottom of our bi-monthly Gear'd Up e-newsletter sent to ~ 10,000 addresses

Tandem
$500

Your logo and link on our website AND at the bottom of our bi-monthly Gear'd Up e-newsletter sent to ~ 10,000 addresses

Wheelman
$750

Your logo and link on our website AND at the bottom of our bi-monthly Gear'd Up e-newsletter sent to ~ 10,000 addresses

Team Ride
$1,000

All the benefits of a Tandem plus verbal and printed recognition at our seasonal events.  Your business will also receive social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) mentions and tags throughout the year.  Over 5,000 people follow SABA on our social media platforms.

Peloton
$1,500

In addition to Team Ride, SABA staff will conduct a workshop of your choice at your site.  This may include one or more of the following depending on level of giving:

  • Commuting Basic rider class
  • Bike MD workshop for bike repairs
  • An organized ride for your for your organization
  • A consultation on becoming a League of American Bicyclist Bike Friendly Business certification
