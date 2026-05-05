Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates's Shop

Bianchi Boardwalk (2007?) Excellent, Like new condition. Aluminium hybrid city bike (48cm), 700c Wheels with room for larger tires; SRAM drivetrain; Linear pull brakes.

MSRP $500, asking $250.

Needs to be picked up at the Community Bike Shop, 3816 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento.

For these and more affordable bikes, come and visit us at 3816 Stockton Blvd. Thursday through Saturday 12:00-5:00 pm.