Offered by

Sacramento Breastfeeding Coalition

About the memberships

Sacramento Breastfeeding Coalition Membership

Student Membership
$10

Valid until April 29, 2027

Perfect for folks looking to gain insight into our community's breastfeeding resources and to make connections while going to school.

Individual Membership
$25

Valid until April 29, 2027

Great for individuals with background in lactation consulting, breastfeeding education, or just a breastfeeding advocate.

Organizational Membership
$75

Valid until April 29, 2027

Make your place of work a member of our coalition. This membership rate is good for up to 4 people.

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