Hosted by

Sacramento Youth Band Parent Association

About this event

Sacramento Youth Band's Silent Auction 2026 (test)

Pick-up location

7595 Center Pkwy, Sacramento, CA 95823, USA

CA Railroad Museum-4 excursion train ride passes
$20

Starting bid

https://www.californiarailroad.museum/visit/excursion-train-rides ($72 value)

Total Wine Tasting class for 20 people at the Arden location
$50

Starting bid

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store


Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.  Value - $600 CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.


Sac Republic- 4 Endline tickets
$20

Starting bid

ENDLINE TICKETS: 4 endline tickets to a mutually agreed upon SRFC home match. (Endline seats located in endline sections, based on availability). Tickets will expire at the end of the 2026 SRFC regular season. https://www.sacrepublicfc.com/ Value $100 CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.

B St. Theatre Family Series Subscription Voucher
$80

Starting bid

Value: $400 https://bstreettheatre.org/shows/ CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.

MOSAC Museum Tickets
$20

Starting bid

One family pass for 2 adults and 2 children, PLUS 2 additional individual passes. (6 total) https://visitmosac.org/visit/ Value $147. CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.

Hungry Hollow Cattle Co. Gift Certificate item
Hungry Hollow Cattle Co. Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate for $175 in beef, plus a basket with BBQ tools and seasoning for an overall value of $220. https://www.hungryhollowcattleco.com/store

TNT Fireworks Gift Certificate
$60

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for TNT Fireworks Pack VALUE: $264.99 CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.

Driving School Instruction- Behind the Wheel******
$100

Starting bid

$600 Value. CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.

Hot Jazz Jubilee All Events Passes (2)
$80

Starting bid

$300 Value CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.

Florin Auto Center- 4 $50 gift certificates
$80

Starting bid

$200 Value CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.

4 River Cats Tickets
$40

Starting bid

https://www.milb.com/sacramento VALUE Varies $100+/- 2 sets of 2 reserved level tickets. CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.

Japanese food basket with a $100 gift certificate to Oto’s
$40

Starting bid

https://otosmarket.com/

Green Acres, Bird Bath item
Green Acres, Bird Bath
$40

Starting bid

$90 Value

African Drum item
African Drum
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Kline's Music. $130 value

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