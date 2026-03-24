Sacramento Youth Band's Silent Auction 2026 (test)

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $600 CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.
Starting bid
ENDLINE TICKETS: 4 endline tickets to a mutually agreed upon SRFC home match. (Endline seats located in endline sections, based on availability). Tickets will expire at the end of the 2026 SRFC regular season. https://www.sacrepublicfc.com/ Value $100 CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.
Starting bid
Starting bid
One family pass for 2 adults and 2 children, PLUS 2 additional individual passes. (6 total) https://visitmosac.org/visit/ Value $147. CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for $175 in beef, plus a basket with BBQ tools and seasoning for an overall value of $220. https://www.hungryhollowcattleco.com/store
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for TNT Fireworks Pack VALUE: $264.99 CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.
Starting bid
$600 Value. CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.
Starting bid
$300 Value CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.
Starting bid
$200 Value CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.
Starting bid
https://www.milb.com/sacramento VALUE Varies $100+/- 2 sets of 2 reserved level tickets. CAN BE MAILED TO THE WINNER.
Starting bid
$90 Value
Starting bid
Donated by Kline's Music. $130 value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!