Sacred Earth Sacred Soul - An Evening Talk

At this free event John Philip will be speaking on his 2021 book, Sacred Earth, Sacred Soul: Celtic Wisdom for Reawakening to What Our Souls Know and Healing the World .





John Philip Newell is a widely respected Celtic teacher, poet, and scholar whose work calls the modern world to remember what ancient wisdom has always known: that the Earth is sacred, and that every human being carries within them a spark of the Divine. A “wandering teacher” in

the Celtic tradition, he travels internationally, drawing from years of study, pilgrimage, and spiritual teaching to inspire a renewed sense of reverence, compassion, and ecological

consciousness. Based in the ecovillage of Findhorn in Scotland, John Philip has authored more than fifteen books, including the award-winning Sacred Earth, Sacred Soul. He founded the Earth & Soul initiative to support spiritual transformation grounded in deep listening to the Earth and one another. With a voice that blends poetry and insight, scholarship and prayer, he invites us to awaken to what we already know in the depths of our being: that all of life is interconnected, and that healing begins with how we choose to live and love in the world.



