Sacred Wisdom Ministry

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Sacred Wisdom Ministry

About this event

Sacred Goddess Journey to Ireland Sept 12-19th 2026

Ireland

Sacred Retreat Shared Room $4799 - Deposit $1,000
$1,000

10 left!

Shared Room in 4-star accommodation with breakfast, dinners, sacred sites included, plus a 2 healing session with Rev Siobhan (value $500)

Sacred Retreat Single Room $5299 - Deposit $1,000
$1,000

10 left!

Single Room in 4-star accommodation with breakfast, dinners, sacred sites included, plus a 2 healing session with Rev Siobhan (value $500)

Payment Plan Deposit
$500

10 left!

Deposit for those who have already contacted us and created their parment plan option. This is the first payment to hold place on Goddess Retreat

Follow-Up Payment for Sharing Room after $1000 deposit
$3,799

10 left!

Thank you for your previous deposit, here is the link to pay in full for your sharing room. Total price is $4799

Follow-up Payment for Single Room after $1000 deposit
$4,299

10 left!

Thank you for your previous deposit, here is the link to pay in full for your single room Total price is $5299

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!