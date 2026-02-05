Sacred Goddess Journey to Ireland Sept 12-19th 2026

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Shared Room in 4-star accommodation with breakfast, dinners, sacred sites included, plus a 2 healing session with Rev Siobhan (value $500)
10 left!
Single Room in 4-star accommodation with breakfast, dinners, sacred sites included, plus a 2 healing session with Rev Siobhan (value $500)
10 left!
Deposit for those who have already contacted us and created their parment plan option. This is the first payment to hold place on Goddess Retreat
10 left!
Thank you for your previous deposit, here is the link to pay in full for your sharing room. Total price is $4799
10 left!
Thank you for your previous deposit, here is the link to pay in full for your single room Total price is $5299
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